Terry Moran Joins Bija Hemp as Director of Operations

The Right Seed for the Right Purpose

DENVER, COLORADO, USA, May 1, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Denver based Bija Hemp is pleased to announce that Terry Moran has accepted the position of Director of Operations. An industry veteran with thirty years experience, Terry spent the majority of his career in plant breeding, research and product development, and seed production, purity, and multiplication.

Terry has devoted the last three years to developing and implementing the Colorado Department of Agriculture’s CDA Approved Certified seed program, in his role of Industrial Hemp Certified Seed Specialist. In addition, he served the State of Colorado’s regulatory program as an industrial hemp expert, assisting in crafting the framework that has positioned the Centennial state as the nation’s leader in industrial hemp policy and cultivation.

Terry holds a Bachelor’s of Science in Agronomy from Colorado State University and attended the UC Davis Plant Breeding Academy. Prior to his regulatory work with industrial hemp, he gained crop experience with sweet corn, strawberries, cereals, and tomatoes. He’s worked for a number of leading agricultural companies, including Limagrain Vegetables, Driscoll's Strawberry Associates, Centest, Mesa Maize, Busch Ag, Sunseeds, and North American Plant Breeders.

Mr. Moran will work diligently alongside the Bija team to bring high-quality, state certified hemp seed of superior genetics to the marketplace, in an effort to build the infrastructure for a hemp-based, green economy for the benefit of farmers and local economies.

Tim Gordon, Bija Hemp President of Operations, comments, “Terry’s expertise with commercial crops, especially in regards to the processes that govern seed certification, make him an invaluable addition to the Bija team. We’re excited to have him onboard.”

Bija Hemp, a subsidiary of International Hemp Solutions, is a certified seed company that has worked alongside state and federal agencies to be an industry leader in the procurement, genetics, and cultivation of industrial hemp. Please direct all media inquiries to “Media - Terry Moran Joins Bija Hemp as Director of Operations ” at info@bijahemp.com.



