Dr. Martha Latz of A Unique Therapy Center to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In 1977, Dr. George L. Engel and Dr. John Romano from the University of Rochester, School of Medicine developed the biopsychosocial model which considers the biological, psychological, and social factors of why mental disorders occur in certain individuals. Since human beings are continually dealing with stress, anxiety, and trauma so distressing they seek out therapy. it’s critical for mental health professionals to value the importance of how mind, body, and soul are strongly and profoundly connected.

Dr. Martha Latz is a top notch Senior Psychotherapist, Life and Relationship Coach, and owner of A Unique Therapy Center, providing professional therapeutic assistance and life coaching for individuals, couples, and families.

“My practice is carefully tailored to making therapy an individualized approach and not so cookie cutter,” says Dr. Latz. “I make every effort to emphasize the entire person. It’s been long established that everything that happens in our body medically has an emotional component and everything that is emotional will have a medical component. This is why we must be cognizant of our state of mind, body and our stress levels to achieve optimum health.”

Dr. Latz centers her sessions on her listening skills, offering solid communication, and attaining balanced solutions. Her effortless approach is about uncovering the solution rather than fixating on the problem. Dr. Latz expertly conducts her therapy on how she can best reach her client more directly, rapidly, and effectively.

“For instance if you are a person who wants to gets to the bottom line quickly and attain the solution first then you possess a solution oriented personality and we work accordingly,” says Dr. Latz. “If you are very spiritual, I will incorporate that. If you prefer a more holistic approach, we will explore options like acupuncture or what holistic modality is pertinent to your needs.”

Dr. Latz holds a Ph.D. in Marriage and Family Therapy, Two Masters of Science degrees, one in Family Medical Therapy and a second Master’s degree in Marriage and Family Therapy, and a Masters of Art in Pastoral Ministries.

“In order for you to be able to acquire all you are searching for in life you need to genuinely know yourself first,” says Dr. Latz. “Are you an extrovert or introvert? Do you talk in thinking terms or feeling terms? What are your love languages? Your goals and objectives, your dislikes and preferences are absolutely critical and that’s how I approach therapy and guide people to value their lives and find their joy.”

