AssurX Recognized for its Leading Energy and Utility Industry Quality and Compliance Solutions by Frost & Sullivan

AssurX awarded for Best Practices in quality management and regulatory compliance system software and customer retention in the energy & utilities industry.

MORGAN HILL, CA, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Based on its recent analysis of enterprise quality and compliance software providers in the energy & utilities market, growth partnership company Frost & Sullivan recognized AssurX , Inc. (AssurX) with the 2019 Best Practices Award for Customer Value Leadership.AssurX was selected for its automated quality management and regulatory compliance software and industry-leading customer retention rate.Compared with its competitors, Frost & Sullivan found that AssurX delivers exceptional product and customer value with end-to-end, automated quality management and regulatory compliance software solutions that identify what energy and utility companies need to solve from a quality and compliance management perspective in a single, reliable, versatile, and enterprise-wide platform.“AssurX should be proud of its exceptional product and customer value,” said Frost & Sullivan’s analyst Sankara Narayanan. “What we found most impressive is that AssurX has a team of experts specifically dedicated to NERC and other requirements for resilience and cybersecurity. Its industry knowledge combined with its excellent customer relationships results in solutions adherent to the strictest compliance regulations. AssurX customers are benefiting from a future-proof platform and an adaptive business model.”The report distinguishes AssurX’s service-driven support and continuous, customer-driven improvement. The report also praised the firm for delivering ease of use and configurability, adaptability, extremely high uptime and performance, integration with other systems, scalability, and flexible deployment options.“We are honored to be recognized for our leadership in providing our energy and utilities customers with automated quality and compliance solutions designed to meet the complex regulatory needs of the industry,” said Tamar June, CEO of AssurX. “Our solutions are designed with significant customer input in order to deliver maximum value now and into the future.”ABOUT ASSURX INC.With decades of expertise built into our quality management and regulatory compliance software, the AssurX Quality Management Platform helps companies maintain quality and compliance standards, streamline workflow and better manage any enterprise. Our configurable software and understanding of users’ needs produce a unique system that easily adapts as a business evolves. AssurX is an ideal partner for regulated companies looking for better operational control and efficiency while staying compliant. To learn more, visit: www.assurx.com ABOUT FROST & SULLIVANFrost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, enables clients to accelerate growth and achieve best-in-class positions in growth, innovation and leadership. The company's Growth Partnership Service provides the CEO and the CEO's Growth Team with disciplined research and best practice models to drive the generation, evaluation and implementation of powerful growth strategies. Frost & Sullivan leverages more than 50 years of experience in partnering with Global 1000 companies, emerging businesses, and the investment community from 45 offices on six continents.



