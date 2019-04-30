R4G Launches Reward 'Our Dads Party' in Vegas to Help Make a Difference

When You Love Life...the Party Never Ends Join R4G and Never Pay for a Good Time Again

Recruiting for Good is generating proceeds to help fund causes and is rewarding referrals to tech candidates with fun dad weekend trips to party in Vegas.

Dads join R4G to help make a difference. Enjoy a fun Vegas weekend to escape life & the wife.” — Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good (RG4) is helping companies find talented professionals and generating proceeds to help fund causes. R4G is rewarding referrals to technical professionals that are looking for fulltime jobs in California; with fun Vegas trips to party for good.According to R4G, Founder Carlos Cymerman, “For dads who love to make a difference...and travel join us to do both..., We reward fun Vegas trips to escape life, and the wife . Do what you want, when you want...celebrate your freedom."How to Earn a Vegas Trip to Party for Good 1. Refer a family member, your wife, friend, or co-worker who is looking for a fulltime tech position in Engineering or Information Technology (California).2. Recruiting for Good finds your referral a great job, and person completes probation period.3. R4G earns a finder's fee; donates to a local cause, and rewards $1500 toward flights, hotel, and dining in Vegas (Raider Football tickets in 2020).Carlos Cymerman adds, “Want one more reason to participate in R4G, you won't fight with your wife about money; because we're rewarding you an all-inclusive trip to have a good time."AboutRecruiting for Good is a socially progressive staffing company in Santa Monica, finding talented professionals awesome jobs, since 1998. Companies retain us to find them the best technical talent in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, and Information Technology, Marketing, and Sales.Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to make a difference and rewards referrals with donations to causes you love most... Celebrating Women, Empowering Kids, and Saving Earth; and travel to party for good. www.RecruitingforGood.com We Party for Good is a Purpose Driven community service inspiring people to participate in Recruiting for Good to help support environmental nonprofits Saving Earth; and enjoy party travel rewards to experience the World's Best Culture, Music, and Sports celebrations. Join us to Help Save Earth and Party for Good. To learn more visit www.WePartyforGood.com



