Software firm, Ideagen, unveils global ‘Centre of Excellence’ sites

Ideagen CEO, Ben Dorks

The global project will see 124 jobs created across the UK, US and Malaysia

Ideagen (LSE:IDEA)

This is an exciting and crucial next phase in the growth and success of Ideagen and it is a project that we believe will enable us to truly become a global player in the GRC software industry.” — Ben Dorks, Ideagen CEO

NOTTINGHAM, UNITED KINGDOM, May 2, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ideagen, the UK-based, global software firm, is launching several ‘Centre of Excellence’ functions as it looks to strengthen its position in the multi-billion dollar governance, risk and compliance (GRC) software market.

The ambitious plans will see a total of 124 new jobs created globally, with over 40 new roles across the UK within its headquarters in Nottingham and its Scottish function in East Kilbride, near Glasgow.

Two new offices are also being launched, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, and in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Ideagen’s KL site will become a Technology-focused Centre of Excellence with 70 new roles being created initially. Meanwhile, the company’s new Raleigh office will provide Ideagen with a solid foundation for growth across the US, and will create 12 new jobs in the first phase of the project.

Ben Dorks, Chief Executive Officer for Ideagen, said: “Ideagen is a successful and growing UK-based software company which has become a global leader in the Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC) software arena.

“In the last decade, we have more than quadrupled our workforce and client base and grown globally with new offices in the US, UAE, SE Asia and mainland Europe.

“As part of our ongoing business growth strategy, we are creating four strategic ‘Centres of Excellence’ (CoE) which will centralise important business functions at key sites across the globe.

“The launch of our CoE project is an exciting and crucial next phase in the growth and success of Ideagen and it is a project that we believe will enable us to truly become a global player in the GRC software industry.”

Included in Ideagen’s plans is the centralisation of specific functions across its sites.

The company’s Nottingham HQ will become home to its Finance & Operations, People & Culture, Sales, Learning & Development, Research & Development and User Experience teams, as well as other aspects of Technical Services, Training, elements of Software Development and IT. Some key members of Ideagen’s Board will also be based there.

In East Kilbride, Ideagen’s First Line Customer Support, Marketing, Legal, Products and Service Delivery teams will be centralised there, as well as some aspects of Technical Services, Sales and IT.

Kuala Lumpur will be the company’s new Technology-focussed CoE filled with the likes of Software Development, Test and Cyber Security professionals.

Meanwhile, Raleigh, in North Carolina, will become the US-arm of Ideagen, replicating the company’s global operations. Key functions here include Sales, Marketing, Finance, Technology, Support and Customer Success to serve the US market.

Barnaby Kent, Ideagen’s Chief Operating Officer, said: “Throughout the last decade, Ideagen has grown employee numbers by more than 5000%, increased revenues by 7200% and also enhanced our client base by more than 23,000%.

“We have achieved this by having a clear vision, which is supported by a strategy that continually evolves, but never fundamentally changes.

“The introduction of our Centres of Excellence is the next phase of our growth plan and will centralise key areas of the business to allow us to double in size globally over the next three years. Through a focussed expansion from Asia to the US, it will allow us to truly serve our expanding client base of over 5,000 organisations globally.”

Ideagen’s global operation will also involve key satellite offices in Sofia, Bulgaria, and in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates. Mr Kent added: “This project is an ambitious one but one that will allow us to maintain our agility as a business, enabling us to quickly capitalise on new opportunities and remain ahead of the curve in an ever-changing technology – and specifically GRC – market.

“This is an exciting time for Ideagen, and we truly believe that the launch of our dedicated Centres of Excellence will ensure that we are fit for growth in the years and decades to come.”

ENDS



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.