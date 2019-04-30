Biopharma Process Systems & NIBSC to Lead Interactive Workshops for the Lyophilisation Conference 2019

SMi reports: There are two post-conference workshops taking place on the 5th June 2019, which will explain lyophilisation in its most simplistic terms.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 30, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- SMi’s 7th annual Lyophilisation conference is returning to London, UK on the 3rd and 4th June 2019. There are two interactive workshops taking place on the 5th June, which gives delegates the opportunity to gain a greater understanding of Lyophilised Products , including analysis of physical properties and critical assessments.Workshop A (5th June 08.30 – 12.30) is titled ‘From Physical Properties to Lyophilised Product’ led by Paul Matejtschuk, Principal Scientist & Section Head, Standardisation Science, NIBSC. Attendees can expect to learn details of the nature of the amorphous and crystalline state, how formulations influence the freeze drying of proteins and how you can, through analytical methodology (freeze drying microscopy, thermal analysis) arrive at a freeze drying cycle which should deliver a successful freeze dried end product.Attendees of this workshop will gain basic training in fundamentals of freeze-drying formulation, gain experience of DoE approach to biologics formulation, and learn how to transfer knowledge from lab to pilot scale.Workshop B (5th June 13.30 – 17.00) is titled ‘Critical Assessment of Lyophilised Products Using Analytical, Visual and Mechanistic Approaches’ led by Andrew Bright, Senior Scientist, Biopharma Process Systems. The workshop provides an overview of the critical quality attributes of lyophilised products and delves further into analytical, visual and mechanical methods typically used in industry. Using practical exercises and case studies, techniques will be explored to cover typical problem solving and how these can inform the overall freeze-drying process.Attendees of this workshop will learn about the fundamentals of cake characterisation, obtain an understanding into the different approaches and their capabilities, gain practical insight and advice from experienced practitioners, and participate in the informal interactive nature of the structured sessions.More information about the conference and workshops can be found on the event website at www.Lyophilisation-Europe.com/ein Participating in this year’s conference provides a chance to connect with research and industry leaders and for those interested in attending, places can be reserved at www.Lyophilisation-Europe.com/ein Conference: 3rd-4th JuneWorkshops: 5th JuneLondon, UKFor delegate enquiries contact Kieran Ronaldson on +44 (0) 20 7827 6744.Organisations that wish to sponsor or exhibit at the conference can contact Alia Malick on +44 (0) 20 7827 6168About SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



