Abbott Laboratories to lead Panel Discussion with Eli Lilly & MedImmune at Pre-filled Syringes West Coast Conference

PFS PR7

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 30, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hear Edmond Israelski (Abbott Laboratories), Lin Li (Eli Lilly) and Diane Doughty (MedImmune) discuss improving patient centricity through digital health at the Prefilled Syringes West Coast Conference, taking place on June 3rd to June 4th in San Diego, USA.Panel Discussion: Improving patient centricity through digital health – Day 2 | 11:15Learning outcomes:- Optimising user interface tools- How to improve patient compliance- Overcoming cyber security challenges- The benefits of digital health and patient complianceModerator:Edmond Israelski, Co-convenor of ISO and IEC Medical Devices Standards Committee, Abbot LaboratoriesPanel Members:Lin Li, Senior Consultant Engineer, Eli Lilly and Company LtdDiane Doughty, Senior Scientist, MedImmuneFurther information is available at: www.prefilled-syringes-westcoast.com/einpr7 The Pre-Filled Syringes West Coast will gather a global audience of medical device experts and PFS industry leaders to discuss new developments and showcase the latest advancements, keeping you are the forefront of a booming industry.The competitive PFS market has sparked great improvements as devices strive for higher quality, safety, and patient satisfaction. Pre-Filled Syringes West Coast is the perfect platform to strengthen knowledge in key principles such as human factors and patient centricity, connectivity and digital health, container closure integrity, the therapeutic opportunities of pre-filled, and manufacturing in the landscape of complex biologics, whilst honing in on emerging trends for parenteral devices.The event brochure with the two-day agenda and speaker line-up is now available to download at www.prefilled-syringes-westcoast.com/einpr7 Book before April 30th to save $100.Pre-filled Syringes – West Coast 2019Date: June 3-4, 2019Workshops: June 5, 2019Location: Hyatt Regency Mission Bay, San Diego, California, USAWebsite: www.prefilled-syringes-westcoast.com/einpr7 Pre-Filled Syringes West Coast 2019 Conference is proudly sponsored by:Almac | Aptar | Credence MedSystems | Harro Hoefliger | Kaleidscope Innovation | Lonstroff Sumitomo Rubber North America | Mitsubishi Gas Chemical | Nemera | Plastic Ingenuity | PHC Corporation | Wilco | Zeon |ZebraSci | Zwick |For all media inquiries contact Jinna Sidhu on Tel: +44 (0)20 7827 6088 / Email: hsidhu@smi-online.co.ukFor delegate enquiries contact Fateja Begum on +44 (0)20 7827 6184 / Email: fbegum@smi-online.co.ukAbout SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



