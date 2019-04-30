Abbott Laboratories to lead Panel Discussion with Eli Lilly & MedImmune at Pre-filled Syringes West Coast Conference
Panel Discussion: Improving patient centricity through digital health – Day 2 | 11:15
Learning outcomes:
- Optimising user interface tools
- How to improve patient compliance
- Overcoming cyber security challenges
- The benefits of digital health and patient compliance
Moderator:
Edmond Israelski, Co-convenor of ISO and IEC Medical Devices Standards Committee, Abbot Laboratories
Panel Members:
Lin Li, Senior Consultant Engineer, Eli Lilly and Company Ltd
Diane Doughty, Senior Scientist, MedImmune
Further information is available at: www.prefilled-syringes-westcoast.com/einpr7
The Pre-Filled Syringes West Coast will gather a global audience of medical device experts and PFS industry leaders to discuss new developments and showcase the latest advancements, keeping you are the forefront of a booming industry.
The competitive PFS market has sparked great improvements as devices strive for higher quality, safety, and patient satisfaction. Pre-Filled Syringes West Coast is the perfect platform to strengthen knowledge in key principles such as human factors and patient centricity, connectivity and digital health, container closure integrity, the therapeutic opportunities of pre-filled, and manufacturing in the landscape of complex biologics, whilst honing in on emerging trends for parenteral devices.
The event brochure with the two-day agenda and speaker line-up is now available to download at www.prefilled-syringes-westcoast.com/einpr7
Book before April 30th to save $100.
Pre-filled Syringes – West Coast 2019
Date: June 3-4, 2019
Workshops: June 5, 2019
Location: Hyatt Regency Mission Bay, San Diego, California, USA
Website: www.prefilled-syringes-westcoast.com/einpr7
Pre-Filled Syringes West Coast 2019 Conference is proudly sponsored by:
Almac | Aptar | Credence MedSystems | Harro Hoefliger | Kaleidscope Innovation | Lonstroff Sumitomo Rubber North America | Mitsubishi Gas Chemical | Nemera | Plastic Ingenuity | PHC Corporation | Wilco | Zeon |ZebraSci | Zwick |
