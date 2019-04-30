The Global Child Care Market To Grow At An Annual Rate Of Almost 12%

The Business Research Company adds Child Care Market By Type, Market Overview And Market Players– Global Forecast To 2022 report to its report collection.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 30, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market for child care reached a value of nearly above $340 billion in 2018, having grown at an annual rate of above 8% since 2014, and is expected to grow at an annual rate of almost 12% through 2022.

Growth in the historic period (2014-2018) resulted from economic growth in emerging markets, the rise in awareness of the benefits of early learning, government funding in developed nations towards childcare, and changes in parental social status. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were increased unemployment rates and increased costs of raising children. Going forward, government initiatives to support child care, rising corporate profits which enable companies to spend more on social benefits to employees, and awareness due to the rise in internet penetration will drive growth. Factors that could hinder the growth of the global child care market in the future include rising minimum wages and security issues.

The market is segmented by type into baby and child day care centers, pre-kindergarten and preschool centers, and nursery schools. The baby and child day care centers market was the largest segment of the child care market. The pre-kindergarten and preschool centers market is expected to be the fastest-growing segment going forward.

The market for child care is highly fragmented with a large number of small entities with minor share. Players in the market include Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Learning Care Group, Primrose Schools, Goodstart Early Learning, G8 Education, JP Holdings, and Noble Learning Communities.

