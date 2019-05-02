Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Photonic Crystals Global Market Status, By Players, Types, Applications And Forecast To 2023

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Photonic Crystals -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2023” To Its Research Database

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 2, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Photonic Crystals Industry

Description

The report forecasts the size of the market in current U.S. dollars for overall components and modules internalizing photonic crystals in value terms for each individual component, as well as in module and volume terms wherever possible, from 2017 through 2023. Estimated values used are based on manufacturers’ total revenues. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant US dollars, unadjusted for inflation.

The report forecasts the market size for - 

- Photonic crystal-enabled components and modules such as LEDs, solar and PV cells, displays, biosensors, image sensors, optical fibers, discrete and integrated optical components, and lasers and supercontinuum sources. 
- Forecasts are classified on the basis of application vertical, photonic crystal dimension, geographic region and individual country markets.

The Summary and Highlights chapter provides a snapshot of key findings of the report.

The Overview chapter discusses the theoretical overview of photonic crystals provides an overview of the market size of components and modules internalizing photonic crystals for the duration of 2017- 2023. It also establishes the theoretical ground for better appreciation of the technology and commercial promise of photonic crystals across applications and domains.

Chapters 4 through 11 discuss individual components and modules that employ photonic crystals. Each chapter provides a detailed analysis of the current state of photonic crystal applications. The chapters also discuss the market potential in terms of verticals, dimensions and geographic regions. The basic theory behind these modules and the advantages photonic crystals provide them over conventional methods and material also are examined.

Request for Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3760861-photonic-crystals-materials-technologies-and-global-markets

The U.S. Patent Analysis chapter highlights the patent activity of photonic crystals. The chapter classifies the patents awarded based on functional categories such as design innovations; energy applications of photonic crystals; fabrication and synthesis methodologies; integrated circuits and quantum dots; laser applications of photonic crystals; lighting applications of photonic crystals; photonic crystal fiber applications; sensor applications of photonic crystals and telecommunications applications of photonic crystals.

The Vendor and Stakeholder Analysis chapter details the major stakeholder classes engaged in photonic crystal commercialization. It also analyzes the activities of key players.

Reasons for Doing the Study

BCC Research published its original report on photonic crystals in 2011, followed by updates in 2012 and 2015. In this third update, forecasts are revised slightly upward from previous reports. The upward revision stems from the growing awareness of photonic crystals and a more realistic appraisal of the technology’s likely influence on components and modules.

Photonic crystals can rival electrons in terms of sheer versatility, an issue that will certainly inform the approach adopted by different stakeholders toward this technology. This report provides a quantitative roadmap that will analyze this approach.

To accurately chart the scope of photonic crystals poses a challenge. The simplicity of its technical premise opens doors to numerous integration possibilities. This report aims to sort through the most relevant and timely integration approaches by identifying the specific components and modules that may emerge as the largest adopters of photonic crystals. This way, the reader can derive an accurate estimate of the market size of not only the overall picture, but also of specific components and modules in terms of applications, geographical regions and dimensions of the photonic crystals employed.Report Scope

Report Includes:

- 63 data tables 
- An overview of the global market for photonic crystals, their materials and technologies 
- Analyses of market trends with data from 2017 and 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023 
- Description of Photonic crystal enabled components and modules such as LEDs, solar and PV cells, displays, biosensors, image sensors, optical fibers, discrete and integrated optical components as well as lasers and supercontinuum sources 
- Detailed analysis of photonic crystal applications and their future demand 
- Comprehensive profiles of the major players of the industry, including Canon Kabushiki Kaisha, MicroContinuum, NEC Corp., Obducat and Panasonic

Leave a Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3760861-photonic-crystals-materials-technologies-and-global-markets

Table of Contents 

Chapter 1 Introduction 
Chapter 2 Summary 
Chapter 3 Overview 
Chapter 4 LED Components and Modules Markets 
Chapter 5 Solar and Photovoltaic Cell Components and Modules Markets 
Chapter 6 Display Components and Modules Market 
Chapter 7 Biosensor Components and Modules Market 
Chapter 8 Image Sensor Components and Modules Market  
Charged Coupled Devices 
Chapter 9 Optical Fiber Components and Modules Market 
Chapter 10 Discrete and Integrated Optical Components 
Chapter 11 Laser and Supercontinuum Source Component and Module Market 
Chapter 12 U.S. Patent Analysis 
Chapter 13 Vendor and Stakeholder Analysis 
Universities and Research Laboratories 
Technology Transfers 
Optical Fiber and Laser Specialists 
Integrated Semiconductor Device Manufacturers 
Optic-Focused Start-ups 
Intellectual Property Acquirers 
LED Majors 
High-Tech Defense and Aerospace Suppliers 
End-User Device Developers 
Company Profiles 
BAE SYSTEMS 
THE BOEING CO. 
CANON KABUSHIKI KAISHA 
CORNING INC. 
CREE INC. 
DE LA RUE INTERNATIONAL LTD. 
ENRAYTEK OPTOELECTRONICS CO. LTD. 
EPISTAR 
FIANIUM 
FURUKAWA ELECTRIC 
GLOPHOTONICS 
HAMAMATSU PHOTONICS K.K 
HP INC. (HP LABS) 
HYUNDAI MOTOR CO. 
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG 
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORP. 
JUNO THERAPEUTICS (SRU BIOSYSTEMS) 
KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES 
LG INNOTEK 
LUMILANT INC. 
LUMILEDS 
LUMINUS INC. 
MICROCONTINUUM 
NANOBRICK 
NEC CORP. 
NKT PHOTONICS 
OBDUCAT 
OMEGA OPTICS INC. 
OMNIGUIDE 
OPALUX 
PANASONIC 
PANORAMA SYNERGY 
PHOTONIC LATTICE INC. 
RADIATION MONITORING DEVICES INC. 
ROHM CO. LTD. 
SAMSUNG 
SANDIA NATIONAL LABORATORIES 
SAVANNAH RIVER NUCLEAR SOLUTIONS LLC (SRNS) 
SEOUL VIOSYS CO. LTD. 
SRICO 
TDK CORP. 
XEROX CORP. AND PALO ALTO RESEARCH CENTER

Buy Now @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=3760861

Continued...            

 

Contact Us: Sales@Wiseguyreports.Com Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (Us)  Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (Uk)

NORAH TRENT
WISE GUY RESEARCH CONSULTANTS PVT LTD
646-845-9349 (US), +44 208 133 9349 (UK)
email us here
{"facebook"=>"", "twitter"=>"", "linkedin"=>""}
["facebook", "twitter", "linkedin"]

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Retail, U.S. Politics, Waste Management


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.

Press Contact
NORAH TRENT
WISE GUY RESEARCH CONSULTANTS PVT LTD
646-845-9349 (US), +44 208 133 9349 (UK)
Share This Story
Company Details
Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers,
Pune
411028
India
+1 646 845-9349/ +44-208-133-9346/ +1 339 368 6938
Visit Newsroom
About

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

wiseguyreports

More From This Author
Global Gas Water Heaters Market 2019 Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2025
Trash Cans & Wastebaskets Market To 2024: Consumption Volume, Value, Import, Export And Sale Analysis
Photonic Crystals Global Market Status, By Players, Types, Applications And Forecast To 2023
View All Stories From This Author