Dr. David Fetterman of Fetterman & Associates to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

DavidFetterman3 Speaking DavidFetterman2 Book DavidFetterman4 Award

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When educational or health initiatives are announced in communities or companies, everyone cheers, but you never hear the story about whether it actually worked. Did you actually accomplish your objectives? And if it didn't work, how do we get it to work?

These questions are generally answered by evaluation consultants who deliver reports and data visualizations based on meaningful data to reveal the source of a program’s challenges and the basis for its successes, but without the collaborative engagement of program staff members, corporate employees, and/or community stakeholders, it’s very unlikely those programs will succeed.

Dr. David Fetterman is the president of Fetterman & Associates, an international evaluation consultation firm.

“Usually when I'm called in, the company, school, or hospital wants to enhance its performance or the community needs help combatting a serious health or educational problem,” says Dr. Fetterman. “I am also called in when there's some sort of disaster or things are falling apart.”

While conventional evaluation traditionally assesses the effectiveness of an initiative externally and from the top down, Dr. Fetterman’s empowerment evaluations turn everything upside down. The community is in charge their assessment, within the context of what they are already being held accountable for; Fetterman is just a coach or facilitator to help keep things on track and rigorous.

“I teach people how to assess their own programs, it could be in a township in South Africa or Google in Silicon Valley,” says Dr. Fetterman. “I have travelled across the globe, from Australia and Japan to Spain and Brazil, helping people learn how to assess their own performance. Wherever it is that people are interested in improving their lives, I share the tools that help them accomplish their goals. It's peer-oriented. People learning from each other. They build their capacity to conduct evaluations. I help ensure rigor and accuracy.”

According to Dr. Fetterman, sustainability is the gold standard.

“I've done a lot of traditional evaluations throughout my life and I have been lucky enough to have won many of the top awards in theory, research, and practice, but you get to a certain point in your life where you want to leave something more important behind,” says Dr. Fetterman. “You realize when you help people learn how to do this for themselves, that's when you're making an impact. That’s sustainability. They can use the tools of evaluation for a lifetime and that is what empowerment evaluation is all about.”

With over 25 years of experience at Stanford University, in administration, the School of Education and the Medical School, as well as his administrative acumen running his firm, he has built a veritable arsenal of tools to help people accomplish their objectives and make their dreams a reality.

CUTV News Radio will feature Dr. David Fetterman in an interview with Jim Masters on April 30th at 2pm EDT.

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389

For more information on Fetterman & Associates, visit www.drdavidfetterman.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.