New Collection of Novelty Pool Floats by Bestway® is Totally Instagram-Worthy

New H2OGO!® Novelty Pool Floats are sure to make a splash! Bestway® has been committed to creating high quality and innovative products for 25 years.

Including Pop Art-inspired graphics and unique shapes, this new collection is sure to be the talk of the summer.

Bestway Global Holding Inc. (HKEX:03358)

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Perfect timing for summer, Bestway® is launching a new line that puts a unique twist on pool floats! Gone are the days of solid colored inner tubes and simple pool mats. Introduced to the market under the well-known H2OGO!® brand - best known for bringing water-filled fun to backyards all over the world through water slides, pool games, and many other outdoor toys. This collection is a breath of fresh air for every summer party."These designs are trendsetting, and they're eye-catching. The idea behind this collection was to create accessories that let people show off their fun personalities," Vice President of Product Development, Matthew Vartola said.Broken down into three segments, these pool floats will be the talk of the summer.- Summer Flavors: For the foodies, these floats were inspired by classic favorites, from fruits like pineapple and watermelon to sweet treats like popsicles and ice cream. Using exceptional realistic printing, some of these items look so much like the real thing that they'll surely satisfy any sweet tooth.- Float 'N Fashion: Seen almost everywhere in pop culture, these pool floats were inspired by animals and other fun party essentials. This segment includes giant 6-8 person floats shaped like parrots and unicorns, along with novelty personal floats shaped like flamingos and swans and unique coolers to keep poolside.- POP Art Collection: The segment that makes this collection truly unique, these floats were inspired by the Pop Art era of the 1950's. The POP Art Collection combines bright, colorful graphics with unique float shapes, including a rhino, ostrich, and llama, making them guaranteed to stand out both on the water and on social media.This collection is available for a limited time nationwide, both in-stores and online at Walmart, Dollar General, Fred Meyer and Amazon. For more information on product features, please see our media kit ---ABOUT H2OGO!®Since 2013, H2OGO!® has been bringing fun to pools, beaches, and backyards all over the nation. What started as just a line of innovative water slides has quickly expanded into an assortment of Blobzter™ water-filled blob mats, giant inflatable water parks, kiddie pools, and now, fashionable pool floats. In 2018, according to the NPD Group Retail Tracking Service, H2OGO!® ranked #2 in the Top 10 Selling Brands. Both the Triple and Double Water Slides rank in the Top 10 Sand & Water Toys. H2OGO!® products are found in toy departments around the country and online through domestic and international retailers.ABOUT BESTWAY®Founded in Shanghai in 1994, Bestway® has been committed to creating high quality and innovative products for 25 years. Today, Bestway® sells more than 1,000 different products across four categories. All product development centers and manufacturing factories are wholly owned by the company, ensuring top notch products at great price points. Awarded Best Climate Change Performance - China, Bestway® is also committed to sustainable business practices that are environmentally friendly.

H2OGO!® Novelty Pool Float Collection



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.