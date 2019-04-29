Rahim Hassanally shares a closer look at his philanthropy and charity work

Rahim Hassanally

FAIRFIELD, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 29, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Automotive industry professional Rahim Hassanally offers a look at his charitable contributions and advocacy work, as well as reflecting on Typhoon Haiyan aid effort.From supporting his local homeless shelters and promoting breast cancer awareness, to raising thousands of dollars for typhoon aid efforts, automotive industry professional Rahim Hassanally has long supported a wide variety of nonprofit organizations, charitable foundations, and other good causes. Having previously made the Automotive News 'Top 40 Under 40' list and subsequently named as the 18th annual Urban Wheel Awards 'Urban Dealer of the Year,' Hassanally offers a closer look at his philanthropy and charity work."I'm proud to support a number of incredible charities and good causes," explains Hassanally, "and I'm a keen advocate for breast cancer awareness both in America and internationally."Further to supporting his local homeless shelters, air force base, and other good causes, both in his local area and nationally, Rahim Hassanally also successfully helped to raise thousands of dollars in the wake of the devastation caused by Typhoon Haiyan which hit the Philippines several years ago."After seeing the devastation caused in the Philippines by deadly Typhoon Haiyan in 2013, I remember thinking to myself, 'We need to take action,'" Hassanally recalls.He and fellow automotive industry colleagues quickly rallied support for relief efforts, raising more than $5,000 in a little over two weeks, all of which was promptly donated to aid agencies. The impressive fundraising total later exceeded $6,000. "The nature of the deadly typhoon profoundly touched a large number of people locally, particularly within the Filipino community, at the time," adds Hassanally, "so it was incredible to be able to help in some way."A 20-year veteran of America's ever-evolving automotive industry, National Automobile Dealers Association Dealer Academy graduate Hassanally is also closely involved with the National Association of Minority Automobile Dealers and is a Governor of California appointed Department of Motor Vehicles New Motor Vehicle Board member.Close to his home in California, Hassanally is a keen supporter of his local air force base. He has also contributed greatly toward local homeless shelters, such as the nearby Solano Mission. Previously, Hassanally, along with support from friends, family, and many of his industry colleagues, raised and donated a significant sum of money following an incident where thieves stole hundreds of turkeys from the shelter just days prior to that year's Thanksgiving.A member of the National Association of Minority Automobile Dealers, Rahim Hassanally is also an appointed Department of Motor Vehicles New Motor Vehicle Board member, as well as a board member of the American International Automobile Dealers Association and a National Automobile Dealers Association Dealer Academy graduate. An accomplished sportsman and a long-standing advocate for breast cancer awareness, in his spare time, Hassanally also enjoys a wide variety of further hobbies and interests.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.