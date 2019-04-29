Theodora Uniken Venema of Downtown Brokers Returns to CUTV News Radio

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In his 1931 book 'The Epic of America', highly regarded business man James Truslow Adams coined the phrase “The American Dream.” By his definition the American dream is that “life should be better and richer and fuller for everyone, with opportunity for each according to ability or achievement regardless of social class or circumstances of birth.” In 1981 one particular woman set off from the Netherlands, without knowing a word of English, in pursuit of that wonderful life. Not only did she achieve it but is now teaching thousands of women through her t.v., radio shows, and seminars world-wide how to achieve that glorious financial freedom and happiness.

Theodora is an exceptional broker, key note speaker, television host, and owner of Downtown Brokers.

“The American dream is living the life of prosperity we all envision for ourselves,” says Theodora “It’s being able to easily buy whatever you wish and living the life, an affluent well to do lifestyle. The American Dream can be acquired at any age and I coach people on how to create success a life of prosperity and genuine happiness.”

According to Theodora when you set your mind to procure the American dream you must be a savvy, forward thinking individual and go beyond your comfort level. It’s crucial to make certain to choose a profession most suited to your skills, talent, and passion. Whether you’re a business owner, teacher, or artist you must continually keep yourself active in your field to develop your skillset and voraciously reach for the stars.

“When you begin working in your chosen profession it’s absolutely crucial to go the extra mile to enhance your knowledge rather than being stagnant,” says Theodora. “No matter what career or job you have find ways to enhance it by sharpening your skills that will earn you promotions like extensively networking, and constantly being a mover and a shaker.”

Some of the most prudent steps is by pursuing a Master’s degree, or other advanced degree in your field, which most assuredly will increase your annual earning potential. Or you can take business/marketing classes which furthers your knowledge and helps you aptly broaden your skills.

“You must be sincerely people oriented and build your portfolio,” says Theodora. “Appearing at events whether locally or around the world gives you access to key people that can be vital to moving ahead in your career.”

Theodora’s European clients who seek her out are highly perceptive individuals ready to buy property in America and determined to expand their wealth. Theodora doesn’t have to sell them the American dream they have found their paradise here in the U.S. and unconditionally need her expertise to acquire it.

“Having a tremendous number of foreigners investing in America is a win-win and something we certainly welcome because they are auspiciously supporting the American economy,” says Theodora.

Ideally, just as she does, it’s wise for business people and agents, trying to build their client base, to work with people from your own country of origin.

“By working within your culture It helps you attract more buyers giving you that extra edge and advantage,” says Theodora.

With her inspirational television appearances, radio shows, and numerous seminars and presentations addressing entrepreneurial women Theodora continues to be the trend setter incessantly attending word wide events, giving back globally and within her community, and living the American dream every day.

“If you hope to achieve success get off the couch and get moving,” says Theodora. “Attend any business function, go to the library and sign up for classes. Do whatever it takes and you will be amazed at the results that follow!”

CUTV News Radio will feature Theodora Uniken Venema in a series of interviews on Monday April 29th, May 6th, and May 13th at 1 p.m. EST with Jim Masters

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389

For more information on our guest please visit www.downtownbrokers.com

Written by: Beatrice Maria Centeno



