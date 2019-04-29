Investors Bank Appoints Michael MacIntyre to Serve as Head of Business Banking

Michael MacIntyre is Investors Bank's Director of Business and Government Banking.

Mr. MacIntyre is building out the business banking franchise and rapidly evolving those operations by adding digital, financial services technologies.

Investors Bank (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Michael is a transformative force who will develop and implement business unusual strategies that can propel our business banking unit to a new level of performance and growth.” — Investors Bank CEO Kevin Cummings

SHORT HILLS , NEW JERSEY , UNITED STATES OF AMERICA , April 29, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Investors Bank has appointed Michael MacIntyre as the Director of its Business and Government Banking units. Mr. MacIntyre, who brings a diverse range of domestic and international banking expertise, will report to Investors Bank’s Chief Retail Banking Officer William Brown. One of Mr. MacIntyre’s key responsibilities will be building out the company’s business banking franchise and rapidly evolving those operations with the introduction of innovative, digital financial services technologies.Mr. MacIntyre’s priorities include recruiting a team of business bankers who will serve companies located across the bank’s footprint. Also, he is developing a leadership team to assist with managing the bank’s much larger and more extensive business banking unit. He is dividing his time between offices in Iselin, New Jersey, and Brooklyn, New York, which will allow closer contact with the business banking teams in each state.In announcing Mr. MacIntyre’s appointment, Investors Bank Chairman and CEO Kevin Cummings said, “We welcome Michael as the head of our business banking team. He is a transformative force who will develop and implement business unusual strategies that can propel our business banking unit to a new level of performance and growth. His major objective is to integrate our strong brand and excellent relationship building capabilities with advanced financial technology solutions to form a significant business banking organization.”Mr. MacIntyre is also taking on oversight of the Investors Bank Advisory Board. The board includes owners of companies, corporate executives, attorneys, accountants, and professionals who are business influencers. These business leaders, who have a presence in their communities and industry sectors, serve as advocates for Investors Bank by helping to create alliances with potential commercial banking clients.In discussing his appointment, Mr. MacIntyre said, “I think of myself as a smart community banker, and I’m very excited to be joining Investors Bank. Kevin encourages each person who joins the bank to come in with a blank slate. I fully believe that all of the things that I consider and propose for the bank will reflect that blank-slate approach, and there will be ample opportunity here for me to make changes that better the organization.”Mr. MacIntyre started his career at Chase Manhattan Bank (now Chase Bank) in 1994 as a member of its Management Training Program. In 1998, he joined the EAB unit of ABN Amro Holding NV and held various positions within the company’s corporate banking business.Prior to joining Investors, Mr. MacIntyre was the United States Head of Business Banking at HSBC. During an 18-year career, he held a wide range of management positions in HSBC’s retail and commercial banks in the United States and abroad. He launched an entirely new banking platform, hiring over 100 bankers across the U.S.He also completed innovative and strategic programs while leading the business banking unit, including a project that involved implementing a series of financial technology solutions. These steps proved to be successful despite being considered unusual for the banking industry, according to Mr. MacIntyre.Mr. MacIntyre holds a B.A. degree from Saint Francis College in Brooklyn. He is also a graduate of Consumer Bankers Association’s (CBA) Graduate School of Retail Bank Management at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville. He earned an Executive MBA by completing an international academic fellowship at the Kenan-Flagler Business School at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill.He is also involved with the banking industry and formerly served on the CBA’s Small Business Banking Committee.In addition, he participates with community-based organizations. For example, Investors Bank’s late Director Brendan Dugan, who was the President of St. Francis College and spent much of his career in banking, invited Mr. MacIntyre to serve on the school’s Board of Trustees. He continues today in that role. He also assists the college as an adjunct professor in its Management and Information Technology departments. His lectures focus on the intersection of financial services and business operations.About Investors BankInvestors Bank, headquartered in Short Hills, New Jersey, is a full-service community bank that has been serving customers since 1926. With over $26 billion in assets and a network of more than 150 retail branches, Investors Bank delivers personalized services and products tailored to the needs of its customers. Investors Bank’s banking services include complete deposit, loan and cash management products for consumers and businesses.For more details about Investors Bank, visit the website address: https://www.investorsbank.com Investors Bank: Member FDIC and Equal Housing Lender.



