More CBD Pet Products Coming to Market Drive Quality and Innovation ($WEED.TO) ( $CGC) ($LRSV) ($MJNA) ($EAST.V)

Investorideas.com releases a snapshot looking at CBD pet market growsth and companies putting in extra effort to create quality products/innovative technologies

LinkResPet (OTCMKTS:LRSV)

POINT ROBERTS, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Taking Care of Our #Pets: More #CBD Pet Products Coming to Market Drive Quality and Innovation (TSX: $WEED.TO) (NYSE: $CGC) (OTC: $LRSV) (OTC: $MJNA) (TSXV: $EAST.V)Point Roberts WA, Delta BC – April 29, 2019 - Investorideas.com, a leading investor news resource covering hemp and cannabis stocks releases a snapshot looking at how as the CBD pet market grows, more companies are putting in extra effort to create quality products and innovative technologies to ensure the best care possible for pets that are often considered family members by consumers.A recent study published in The Pet Behavior Science Journal indicates that dogs with epilepsy can have less frequent seizures if treated using CBD oil.While the study may have been small because it only followed three dogs over a period of two months while those dogs were treated with CBD oil, the research suggests that dogs respond to cannabis treatment in the same way that humans do.One of the largest cannabis companies in the world, Canopy Growth Corporation (TSX:WEED) (NYSE:CGC) and Sequential Brands Group, Inc. announced back in February that Martha Stewart had joined the Company in an advisory role to assist with developing and positioning a broad new line of product offerings across multiple categories, with a focus on pet products.“I am delighted to establish this partnership with Canopy Growth and share with them the knowledge I have gained after years of experience in the subject of living,” said Martha Stewart. “I’m especially looking forward to our first collaboration together, which will offer sensible products for people’s beloved pets.”While we are still waiting with baited breath for more news and developments on Canopy’s pet product line, the company is not sitting idly by and is ensuring proper supply arrangements so as to be prepared to enter the market. More recently, the company announced its acquisition of AgriNextUSA, a hemp enterprise led by CEO Geoff Whaling, which has been at the forefront of hemp advocacy and building a vibrant hemp sector in the US. The acquisition will accelerate Canopy Growth’s entry into key American jurisdictions as regulations surrounding the full use of hemp as a crop begin to be implemented, thanks in part to the recently enacted 2018 US Farm Bill.Hemp has the potential to disrupt several prominent industries: advanced materials, cosmetics, energy, fiber and textiles, food and protein production and the health and wellness sectors. In addition, hemp is a natural source of CBD, the non-intoxicating component of cannabis that can be used for health and wellness purposes, as well as pet products in jurisdictions where legally permitted.LinkResPet, a subsidiary of Link Reservations Inc. (OTC: LRSV), a company providing CBD products especially tailored for pets, has recently announced that it is finalizing negotiations with a certified US-based CBD producer and fulfillment center and are currently in the final stage of negotiations.Link Reservations Inc. is looking to establish itself in the US/North American market and has been communicating with various producers in order to find partners that meet their high standards, and has now found such a producer to advance on their first partnership.Upon this arrangement being successfully completed and as the company explores retail opportunities, LRSV will be able to offer home delivery of its CBD pet products in the US and Canada. The company will also be in a position to supply products to brick & mortar pet retailers. This will be a key for future growth as the LinkResPet product line increases.René Lauritsen, Link Reservations Inc. CEO commented: “This is a huge step for LRSV and our brand LinkResPet, and we are incredibly excited to be making advances in North America. We selected our new partner due to their high-grade CBD products and flexibility in production and delivery timeframes. We ensure our products undergo a rigorous process of quality control and testing, using the latest scientific methods that will confirm their quality and safety, which of course includes being free of bacteria, pesticides, mold, solvents, and other contaminants."The producer is specialized in “SFE” technique (Supercritical Fluid Extraction), using state of the art equipment. “SFE/CO2 Extraction” is the most sophisticated method of professionally producing hemp oil extract, gently obtaining the extract and preserving many of the plant’s active molecules, while being environmentally friendly and sustainable. 