New York Times Bestselling author & Reputation.com founder, Michael Fertik, signs debut detective noir novella

EDINBURGH, EDINBURGH, UNITED KINGDOM, April 29, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- STIRLING PUBLISHING sign debut politcal thriller, HIP SET, from Michael Fertik, the award-winning CEO of Reputation.com and New York times best-selling author of The Reputation Economy.

Oscar Orleans is a Congolese refugee in Israel. He’s also the only Hebrew-speaking liaison to the African refugee community living in Tel Aviv’s worst slum. When his old friend Inspector Kobi Sambinsky of the Asylum Unit calls him early on Shabbat morning, he knows something is wrong.

A young South Sudanese immigrant has been found murdered in the city’s most iconic waterfront building and no one can quite place his origins.

The only clue is his unusual name, Kinga, which he shared with another refugee from eight years earlier and a controversial political figure in South Sudan’s most dangerous warring faction.

Kobi and Oscar must venture into the heart of Tel Aviv’s Sudanese underground, Israel’s hyper- violent Russian mafia, and a mystery that has been dormant for years near the shores of the Dead Sea."

"‘Hip Set is an explosive, fast-paced and timely thriller set in contemporary Israel from an accomplished and exciting new voice’"

978-1-912818-08-2 HIP SET

978-1-912818-09-9 HIP SET

978-1-912818-10-5 HIP SET

Publication date - July 2019

