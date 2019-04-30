Passenger Car Rental The largest segment in the Global Automotive Rental And Leasing Market

The Business Research Company offers Automobile Rental And Leasing Market By Segments, By Region And By Key Players - Global Forecast To 2021 to its database.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 30, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The automotive rental and leasing industry includes companies involved in renting or leasing passenger cars and trucks without drivers and utility trailers. These establishments operate from a rent-like facility. Some automotive rental and leasing companies offer short-term rental and long-term leases, while others provide both types of services.

The automotive rental and leasing market was driven by the increase in demand for mobility in both developed and developing countries. The growth in emerging countries was mainly due to rapid economic growth, increase in population, rapid urbanization and the rise in disposable incomes. The growth in global population, the rise in affluence and urban sprawl and decline in transportation costs also pushed the demand for mobility upwards.

The automotive equipment rental and leasing market is segmented as –

Passenger Car Rental companies are involved in renting passenger cars without drivers, generally for short periods. Passenger Car Rental was the largest segment in the automotive rental and leasing market accounting for almost 60% of the market. Increasing urban populations and rapidly growing tourism industry have increased the demand for car rental services.

Truck, Utility Trailer, and Recreational Vehicle Rental and Leasing companies are involved in renting or leasing trucks, truck tractors, buses, semi-trailers, utility trailers and recreational vehicles. Truck, Utility Trailer, and RV (Recreational Vehicle) Rental and Leasing was the second largest segment in the automotive rental and leasing market.

Passenger Car Leasing companies are involved in leasing passenger cars without drivers, generally for long periods. Passenger Car Leasing was the smallest segment in the automotive rental and leasing market accounting for nearly 20% of the market.

Automotive Rental And Leasing Market Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides automotive rental and leasing market overviews, analyzes and forecasts automotive rental and leasing market size and growth for the global automotive rental and leasing market, automotive rental and leasing market share, automotive rental and leasing market players, automotive rental and leasing market size, automotive rental and leasing market segments and geographies, automotive rental and leasing market trends, automotive rental and leasing market drivers and automotive rental and leasing market restraints, automotive rental and leasing market market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The automotive rental and leasing market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Markets Covered: global automotive rental and leasing market, (by Type-passenger car rental, truck, utility trailer, and RV (recreational vehicle) rental and leasing, and passenger car leasing); global Leasing market.

Data Segmentations: automotive rental and leasing market size, global and by country; historic and forecast size, and growth rates for the world, 7 regions and 12 countries; (by type-passenger car rental, truck, utility trailer, and RV (recreational vehicle) rental and leasing, and passenger car leasing) market size, historic and forecast size, and growth rates for the world, 7 regions and 12 countries; global leasing market.

Automotive Rental And Leasing Market Organizations Covered: Enterprise Holdings, The Hertz Corporation, Daimler, Avis Budget, Volkswagen Leasing GmbH, LeasePlan.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Time Series: Five years historic (2013-17) and forecast (2017-21).

Other Information And Analyses: Global automotive rental and leasing market comparison with macro-economic factors, automotive rental and leasing market size, percentage of GDP, global, and by country, per capita average automotive rental and leasing expenditure, global, and by country, PESTEL analysis, , automotive rental and leasing market trends and opportunities, automotive rental and leasing market customer information, drivers and restraints, key mergers and acquisitions.

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report are sourced using endnotes.

Strategies For Participants In The Automotive Rental And Leasing Industry: The report explains over 10 strategies for companies in the automotive rental and leasing market, based on industry trends and company analysis. Companies in the automotive rental and leasing industry should consider increasing their focus on M&A growth strategies to expand customer base and their geographic markets and, The Hertz Corporation’s strategy that aims at increasing the number of company-owned locations and capitalizing on the benefits of ownership that are not available under a franchise agreement.

Opportunities For Companies In The Automotive Rental And Leasing Sector: The report reveals where the global automotive rental and leasing industry will put on most $ sales up to 2021.

