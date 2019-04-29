The Global Amusement Park Market Driver, Restraints, Market Overview And Key Players

The Business Research Company adds Amusement Park Market By Type (Theme Parks, Water Parks, Arcades And Parlors, And Others) Trends And Market Size report.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 29, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The market for amusement park reached a value of nearly $57 billion in 2017, having grown at an annual growth rate of more than 7% during the historic period. It will grow at an annual growth rate of nearly 9% to above $75 billion by 2022.

Growth in the historic period resulted from increasing disposable incomes, increased leisure time and economic growth. Going forward, government initiatives and technological development will drive growth. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were harsh weather conditions and increasing costs. Factors that could hinder the growth of this market in the future are unfavorable demographic changes and increasing prices.

The amusement park market consists of sales of amusement park entertainments and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that operate amusement park. This market includes sales of entry fees, ticket sales of rides, games, food and beverages and merchandise goods. However, this market excludes sales of exclusive restaurants such as fast food chains operating within the amusement park. Amusement and theme park companies operate mechanical rides, water rides, water games (includes both spectator sports and crowd engagement games), events, games, shows, themed exhibits, refreshment stands and other visitor attractions for entertainment.

The amusement park market is relatively concentrated, with top two players contributing nearly one-third of the market. Rest of the market constitutes small players with less than 5%. The top ten competitors in the market made up to almost 45% of the total market. Major players in the market are Walt Disney Parks and Resorts, Universal Parks and Resorts, Merlin Entertainment plc, Oriental Land Company Ltd and Six Flags Entertainment Corporation.

Markets Covered: global amusement park market, (by type- theme park, water park, arcades parlors and others) ; global amusements market.

Data Segmentations: amusement park market size, global and by country; historic and forecast size, and growth rates for the world, 7 regions and 12 countries; (by type- theme park, water park, arcades, parlors and others) market size, historic and forecast size, and growth rates for the world, 7 regions and 12 countries ; global amusements market.

Amusement Park Market Organizations Covered: Walt Disney Park and Resorts, Universal Park and Resorts, Merlin Entertainment plc, Oriental Land Company Ltd and Six Flags Entertainment Corporation.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, Australia, Western Europe, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Eastern Europe, Russia, North America, USA, South America, Brazil, Middle East, Africa.

Time Series: Five years historic (2013-17) and forecast (2017-22).

Other Information And Analyses: global amusement park market comparison with macro-economic factors, amusement park market size, percentage of GDP, , per capita average amusement park expenditure, global, and by country, PESTEL analysis, , amusement park market customer information, , amusement park market trends and strategies, drivers and restraints, key mergers and acquisitions.

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report are sourced using endnotes.

Strategies For Participants In The Amusement Park Industry: The report explains over 13 strategies for companies in the amusement park market, based on industry trends and company analysis. These include large amusement park operators in the market considering the use of IoT technology to improve amenities, and identify areas of improvement to give guests a hassle-free experience and Walt Disney Park And Resort’s growth strategy that aims at attracting more visitors by launching new attractions and entertainment in its theme park.

Opportunities For Companies In The Amusement Park Sector: The report reveals where the global amusement park industry will put on most $ sales up to 2022.

