Less than 2 weeks until SMi’s 19th Annual Pain Therapeutics Conference in London

Pain Therapeutics 2019

SMi reports: The Pain Therapeutics conference, taking place on the 13th and 14th May 2019, will gather expert speakers to address several industry-led themes.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 29, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- SMi’s Pain Therapeutics conference is returning to London for its 19th year running, on the 13th and 14th May 2019. As Europe's leading event, the conference will explore the cutting-edge research of novel therapeutic targets in the pipeline of leading pharmaceutical companies and discuss solutions for the challenges of clinical trial design and conduct.For those interested in attending the conference, register online to guarantee a place at http://www.pain-therapeutics.co.uk/PR5 , use code PAIN400WEB when prompted to save £400. The 2019 agenda will cover the most important industry-led themes, which includes:Overcoming Challenges in Acute and Neuropathic Pain - The neuropathic pain management market is expected to grow to reach 10.4 Bn USD by 2026 with significant development in the treatment of peripheral neuropathy. New approaches to the treatment of pain within this sector include that of gene therapy for painful diabetic neuropathy and addressing the management of chemotherapy induced symptoms in peripheral neuropathy. While opioids continue to be a major solution in the treatment of pain, new research to tackle the current opioid crisis is being carried out to provide opioid-sparing treatments for acute pain.Novel Discoveries in Pain - With the opioid crisis in the US remaining a large problem, the conference will uncover alternative analgesic therapies with novel discoveries for the treatment of pain. The targeting of ion channels, bispecific fusion proteins and novel nerve block therapeutics are among the many examples that we will be delving into to see how analgesic drug development is being revolutionized. Furthermore, case studies from leading pharmaceutical and biotech companies including AstraZeneca, Janssen, and Centrexion Therapeutics will give insights into the challenges and new findings in industry.Developing New Products and Review of the Pain Therapeutics Space - The current industry pipeline for Pain Therapeutics is bursting with innovative developments in the treatment of pain. The first regulatory approvals for CGRP migraine drugs in the US and Europe have ushered in a novel pharmacological strategy for treating and preventing migraine. The FDA have awarded, for the first time ever, the Breakthrough designation to promising new pain drugs; and the Agency has promised new guidelines that govern the development of novel therapeutics options for the treatment of pain. The US National Institutes of Health have received $500M in additional funding to facilitate the development of new approaches to pain drug development. The conference will explore the considerations needed when developing and launching a new pain treatment through engaging presentations and panel discussions, while a round table discussion session will explore the key challenges in development of new pain medicine, gaining the right attention for pain research and development and regulatory guidance affecting the industry.Developments of Migraine Therapy - Currently, the pain therapeutics market is seeing a lot of exciting potential with many novel drugs moving through the pipeline. In particular there is a lot of development in the treatment of migraines, with the use of novel antibodies CGRPs. This is reflected by 4 drugs being up for approval by the FDA in 2018. This year’s conference will discuss a back to back case study presentation from Eli Lilly, looking at how big pharma are developing migraine treatment with real-world examples. Furthermore, the relevance of fast formulations in conjunction with migraine therapy will be explored through an informative presentation by Reckitt Benckiser.The event brochure with the full two-day agenda and speaker line-up is available to download online at http://www.pain-therapeutics.co.uk/PR5 This event is proudly sponsored by CHDR, Lotus Clinical Research and MD Biosciences.We have tailored sponsorship packages available, if you are interested contact Alia Malick, Director, on +44 (0) 20 827 6168 or email amalick@smi-online.co.ukFor media enquiries, contact Simi Sapal on +44 (0) 20 7827 6000 or ssapal@smi-online.co.uk13 – 14 MayCopthorne Tara Hotel, London, UKFollow us @SMiPharm#SMiPainTherapeutics---- END ----About SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.