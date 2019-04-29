Registration closes in 3 weeks for the Future Armoured Vehicles Central and Eastern Europe Conference

Future Armoured Vehicles Central and Eastern Europe Conference 2019

SMi Group Reports: SMi Group will be holding the Future Armoured Vehicles Central & Eastern Europe Conference in Prague, Czech Republic on 20th & 21st May 2019.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 29, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- In 3 weeks time, the Future Armoured Vehicles Central and Eastern Europe Conference will convene in Prague. Due to limited seats in the venue, registration is closing soon. Bookings can be made online at http://www.futurearmouredvehicles.com/ein With the $2.5 billion defence contract, due to be signed imminently, the Czech Armed Forces can expect to receive the first of their 210 modern Infantry Fighting Vehicles in early 2019; the rest being delivered over the course of the next 10 years – the largest single military purchase for the Czech Armed Forces, as they strive to modernise their land forces by 2026.The Future Armoured Vehicles Central and Eastern Europe Conference will host senior military leaders and leading solution providers. Delegates can expect to gain unrivalled insight into the development of enhanced mobility, protection and firepower for land forces.Military and industry representatives attending the conference include:MILITARY: Austrian MoD, Croatian MoD, Czech MoD, Czech Armed Forces, Czech Army, FMV, German Army, Hungarian Defence Forces Command, Latvian Armed Forces, ROU Ministry of Defence, Slovenian Armed Forces, Spanish MoD, U.S. Army, NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA), Program Executive Office, Ground Combat Systems, OCCAR-EA.INDUSTRY: ARTEC GmbH, BAE Systems Hagglunds, CMI Defence, Collins Aerospace, Defense Express Media & Consulting Company LLC, Diehl Defence, EnerSys Ltd, Faculty of Military Leadership, University of Defence, Hemi S.r.o, Horstman Defence Systems Limited, IBD Deisenroth Engineering GmbH, Interlink cs, IRTS, IHS Janes, Kidde-Deugra Brandschutzsysteme GmbH, Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace AS, Krauss-Maffei Wegmann GmbH & Co. KG, Lockheed Martin U K, Microflown AVISA, MSI-Defence Systems Ltd, Nammo Raufoss, Nexter Systems, Parker Hannifin Ltd., Patria, Plasan Sasa Ltd., PRAMACOM-HT, Rheinmetall Landsysteme Gmbh, Soucy Defense Division, SVOS Spol s.r.o, Ultra Electronics Precision Control Systems.The event brochure with the two-day agenda and full speaker line-up is now available to download from the website.Gold Sponsors: Rheinmetall Defence and PSMSponsors: Black Diamond Advanced Technology, CMI, Collins Aerospace, General Dynamics European Land Systems (GDELS), IBD Deisenroth, Lockheed Martin, Microflown AVISA, Patria, Pearson Engineering, Soucy International, SVOS spol. s r.o.For sponsorship and exhibition packages available, contact Justin Predescu on +44 (0) 20 7827 6130 or jpredescu@smi-online.co.ukFor delegate enquiries, please contact James Hitchen on: +44 (0) 20 7827 6054 or email jhitchen@smi-online.co.ukFuture Armoured Vehicles Central and Eastern Europe 2019Prague, Czech Republic20th – 21st May 2019Booking information: All Military, Government and Public Sector representatives are eligible for reduced rates. To register, please contact James Hitchen on +44 (0) 207 827 6054 or jhitechen@smi-online.co.ukAbout SMi Group: Established since 1993, SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



