Only two weeks left until the 2nd Injectable Drug Delivery Conference in London

SMi’s 2nd annual Injectable Drug Delivery Conference will take place at the Copthorne Tara Hotel, Kensington, London, on the 15th – 16th May 2019.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 29, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Here is a snapshot of key topics and issues within Injectable Drug Delivery , especially discussing the future of injectable devices Innovative device solutions in response to specific market needs• Introduction to Credence MedSystems: a developer of innovative injection devices• Plans to continue to expand device platforms with customized injection systems• Overview of the importance of supporting the growth of specific therapeutic applicationsMark Hassett, Vice President Business Development, Credence MedSystemsAn approach to linking human factors findings through design control• Track use related risks through design and development• Track use related requirements through design and development• Track design controls through design and developmentPaula Labat-Rochecouste, Director, Human Factors Centre Ltd, IPSENSprint: How to quickly answer key usability questions and create patient-centric devices• Overview of the Design Sprint process• Using Sprints to create patient-centric devices• How to integrate Sprints with human factors and usability engineering activities• Opportunities for the business and patientsEdward Sims, Senior Designer & Associate, Crux Product Design, LtdFor more content and speaker interviews, check out the download centre onlineRegister your place today to network and benefit from industry experts from BIG PHARMA companies in JUST 2 WEEKS! Places can be reserved at http: www.injectable-drug-delivery.com/einpr7 Alternatively, you can download a complimentary brochure which includes the 2 -day event agenda.With over 8 hours dedicated to networking, the conference provides an excellent platform to build strategic partnerships and secure future collaborations.Proudly Sponsored by: Almac | Eveon & Crux | Product DesignContact Information:For all media inquiries contact Jinna Sidhu on Tel: +44 (0)20 7827 6088 / Email: hsidhu@smi-online.co.ukAbout SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



