Only two weeks left until the 2nd Injectable Drug Delivery Conference in London

SMi’s 2nd annual Injectable Drug Delivery Conference will take place at the Copthorne Tara Hotel, Kensington, London, on the 15th – 16th May 2019.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 29, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Here is a snapshot of key topics and issues within Injectable Drug Delivery, especially discussing the future of injectable devices.
Innovative device solutions in response to specific market needs
• Introduction to Credence MedSystems: a developer of innovative injection devices
• Plans to continue to expand device platforms with customized injection systems
• Overview of the importance of supporting the growth of specific therapeutic applications
Mark Hassett, Vice President Business Development, Credence MedSystems
An approach to linking human factors findings through design control
• Track use related risks through design and development
• Track use related requirements through design and development
• Track design controls through design and development
Paula Labat-Rochecouste, Director, Human Factors Centre Ltd, IPSEN
Sprint: How to quickly answer key usability questions and create patient-centric devices
• Overview of the Design Sprint process
• Using Sprints to create patient-centric devices
• How to integrate Sprints with human factors and usability engineering activities
• Opportunities for the business and patients
Edward Sims, Senior Designer & Associate, Crux Product Design, Ltd
