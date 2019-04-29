Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul Market 2019: Global Analysis, Share, Trends, Application Analysis and Forecast To 2024

Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, April 29, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul Industry

Description

The mobile front end interfacing part of the cellular network is known as mobile fronthaul, and the back end part of cellular network which connects fronthaul with voice/data circuits is known as Mobile backhaul.

The Global Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul market is expected to increase to $40143.04 million by 2026 from $12121.20 million in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 18.66% from 2019 to 2026.

The major players in global Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul market include 

Cisco 
Nokia Networks(Alcatel-Lucent) 
Ericsson 
Huawei Technologies 
Broadcom 
Ciena 
Fujitsu 
Infinera 
Omnitron Systems 
ZTE 
LS Networks

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with revenue, market share and growth rate of Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul in these regions, from 2014 to 2026 (forecast), covering 
United States 
EU 
Japan 
India 
China 
Southeast Asia 
Central & South America 
ROW

On the basis of product, the Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul market is primarily split into 
Mobile Backhaul 
Mobile Fronthaul

On the basis on the applications, this report covers 
Telecommunications 
Networking 
Government 
Enterprises 
Other

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview 1 
    1.1 Study Scope 1 
    1.2 Key Market Segments 2 
    1.3 Players Covered 2 
    1.4 Market Analysis by Type 3 
    1.5 Market by Application 4 
    1.6 Study Objectives 6 
    1.7 Years Considered 7 

2 Global Growth Trends 8 
    2.1 Global Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul Market Size 8 
    2.2 Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul Growth Trends by Regions 9 
      2.2.1 Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul Market Size by Regions (2014-2025) 9 
      2.2.2 Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul Market Share by Regions (2014-2019) 9 
    2.3 Industry Trends 11 
      2.3.1 Market Drivers 11 
      2.3.2 Market Challenges 11 
      2.3.3 Technology Development Trend 12

....

12 International Players Profiles 51 
    12.1 Cisco (US) 51 
      12.1.1 Company Profile 51 
      12.1.2 Products, Services and Solutions 52 
      12.1.3 Cisco Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul Revenue (Million USD) (2014-2019) 54 
      12.1.4 Contact Information 55 
    12.2 Nokia Networks (Alcatel-Lucent) (FI) 55 
      12.2.1 Company Profile 55 
      12.2.2 Products, Services and Solutions 56 
      12.2.3 Nokia Networks Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul Revenue (Million USD) (2014-2019) 57 
      12.2.4 Contact Information 59 
    12.3 Ericsson (SE) 59 
      12.3.1 Company Profile 59 
      12.3.2 Products, Services and Solutions 60 
      12.3.3 Ericsson Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul Revenue (Million USD) (2014-2019) 62 
      12.3.4 Contact Information 63 
    12.4 Huawei Technologies (CN) 63 
      12.4.1 Company Profile 63 
      12.4.2 Products, Services and Solutions 64 
      12.4.3 Huawei Technologies Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul Revenue (Million USD) (2014-2019) 65 
      12.4.4 Contact Information 67 
    12.5 Broadcom (US) 67 
      12.5.1 Company Profile 67 
      12.5.2 Products, Services and Solutions 68 
      12.5.3 Broadcom Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul Revenue (Million USD) (2014-2019) 69 
      12.5.4 Contact Information 70 
    12.6 Ciena (US) 70 
      12.6.1 Company Profile 70 
      12.6.2 Products, Services and Solutions 71 
      12.6.3 Ciena Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul Revenue (Million USD) (2014-2019) 71 
      12.6.4 Contact Information 73 
    12.7 Fujitsu (JP) 73 
      12.7.1 Company Profile 73 
      12.7.2 Products, Services and Solutions 74 
      12.7.3 Fujitsu Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul Revenue (Million USD) (2014-2019) 76 
      12.7.4 Contact Information 77 
    12.8 Infinera (US) 77 
      12.8.1 Company Profile 77 
      12.8.2 Products, Services and Solutions 79 
      12.8.3 Infinera Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul Revenue (Million USD) (2014-2019) 80 
      12.8.4 Contact Information 81 
    12.9 Omnitron Systems (US) 82 
      12.9.1 Company Profile 82 
      12.9.2 Products, Services and Solutions 82 
      12.9.3 Omnitron Systems Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul Revenue (Million USD) (2014-2019) 84 
      12.9.4 Contact Information 85 
    12.10 ZTE (CN) 85 
      12.10.1 Company Profile 85 
      12.10.2 Products, Services and Solutions 86 
      12.10.3 ZTE Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul Revenue (Million USD) (2014-2019) 87 
      12.10.4 Contact Information 88 
    12.11 LS Networks (US) 89 
      12.11.1 Company Profile 89 
      12.11.2 Products, Services and Solutions 89 
      12.11.3 LS Networks Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul Revenue (Million USD) (2014-2019) 90 
      12.11.4 Contact Information 91 

