Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul Market 2019: Global Analysis, Share, Trends, Application Analysis and Forecast To 2024

Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, April 29, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul Industry

Description

The mobile front end interfacing part of the cellular network is known as mobile fronthaul, and the back end part of cellular network which connects fronthaul with voice/data circuits is known as Mobile backhaul.

The Global Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul market is expected to increase to $40143.04 million by 2026 from $12121.20 million in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 18.66% from 2019 to 2026.

The major players in global Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul market include

Cisco

Nokia Networks(Alcatel-Lucent)

Ericsson

Huawei Technologies

Broadcom

Ciena

Fujitsu

Infinera

Omnitron Systems

ZTE

LS Networks

Request for Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3883703-global-mobile-backhaul-fronthaul-market-insights-forecast-to-2025

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with revenue, market share and growth rate of Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul in these regions, from 2014 to 2026 (forecast), covering

United States

EU

Japan

India

China

Southeast Asia

Central & South America

ROW

On the basis of product, the Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul market is primarily split into

Mobile Backhaul

Mobile Fronthaul

On the basis on the applications, this report covers

Telecommunications

Networking

Government

Enterprises

Other

Leave a Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3883703-global-mobile-backhaul-fronthaul-market-insights-forecast-to-2025

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview 1

1.1 Study Scope 1

1.2 Key Market Segments 2

1.3 Players Covered 2

1.4 Market Analysis by Type 3

1.5 Market by Application 4

1.6 Study Objectives 6

1.7 Years Considered 7

2 Global Growth Trends 8

2.1 Global Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul Market Size 8

2.2 Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul Growth Trends by Regions 9

2.2.1 Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul Market Size by Regions (2014-2025) 9

2.2.2 Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul Market Share by Regions (2014-2019) 9

2.3 Industry Trends 11

2.3.1 Market Drivers 11

2.3.2 Market Challenges 11

2.3.3 Technology Development Trend 12

....

12 International Players Profiles 51

12.1 Cisco (US) 51

12.1.1 Company Profile 51

12.1.2 Products, Services and Solutions 52

12.1.3 Cisco Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul Revenue (Million USD) (2014-2019) 54

12.1.4 Contact Information 55

12.2 Nokia Networks (Alcatel-Lucent) (FI) 55

12.2.1 Company Profile 55

12.2.2 Products, Services and Solutions 56

12.2.3 Nokia Networks Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul Revenue (Million USD) (2014-2019) 57

12.2.4 Contact Information 59

12.3 Ericsson (SE) 59

12.3.1 Company Profile 59

12.3.2 Products, Services and Solutions 60

12.3.3 Ericsson Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul Revenue (Million USD) (2014-2019) 62

12.3.4 Contact Information 63

12.4 Huawei Technologies (CN) 63

12.4.1 Company Profile 63

12.4.2 Products, Services and Solutions 64

12.4.3 Huawei Technologies Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul Revenue (Million USD) (2014-2019) 65

12.4.4 Contact Information 67

12.5 Broadcom (US) 67

12.5.1 Company Profile 67

12.5.2 Products, Services and Solutions 68

12.5.3 Broadcom Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul Revenue (Million USD) (2014-2019) 69

12.5.4 Contact Information 70

12.6 Ciena (US) 70

12.6.1 Company Profile 70

12.6.2 Products, Services and Solutions 71

12.6.3 Ciena Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul Revenue (Million USD) (2014-2019) 71

12.6.4 Contact Information 73

12.7 Fujitsu (JP) 73

12.7.1 Company Profile 73

12.7.2 Products, Services and Solutions 74

12.7.3 Fujitsu Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul Revenue (Million USD) (2014-2019) 76

12.7.4 Contact Information 77

12.8 Infinera (US) 77

12.8.1 Company Profile 77

12.8.2 Products, Services and Solutions 79

12.8.3 Infinera Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul Revenue (Million USD) (2014-2019) 80

12.8.4 Contact Information 81

12.9 Omnitron Systems (US) 82

12.9.1 Company Profile 82

12.9.2 Products, Services and Solutions 82

12.9.3 Omnitron Systems Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul Revenue (Million USD) (2014-2019) 84

12.9.4 Contact Information 85

12.10 ZTE (CN) 85

12.10.1 Company Profile 85

12.10.2 Products, Services and Solutions 86

12.10.3 ZTE Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul Revenue (Million USD) (2014-2019) 87

12.10.4 Contact Information 88

12.11 LS Networks (US) 89

12.11.1 Company Profile 89

12.11.2 Products, Services and Solutions 89

12.11.3 LS Networks Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul Revenue (Million USD) (2014-2019) 90

12.11.4 Contact Information 91

Buy Now @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=3883703

Continued...

Contact Us: Sales@Wiseguyreports.Com Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (Us) Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (Uk)



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.