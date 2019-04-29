Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul Market 2019: Global Analysis, Share, Trends, Application Analysis and Forecast To 2024
Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, April 29, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul Industry
Description
The mobile front end interfacing part of the cellular network is known as mobile fronthaul, and the back end part of cellular network which connects fronthaul with voice/data circuits is known as Mobile backhaul.
The Global Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul market is expected to increase to $40143.04 million by 2026 from $12121.20 million in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 18.66% from 2019 to 2026.
The major players in global Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul market include
Cisco
Nokia Networks(Alcatel-Lucent)
Ericsson
Huawei Technologies
Broadcom
Ciena
Fujitsu
Infinera
Omnitron Systems
ZTE
LS Networks
Request for Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3883703-global-mobile-backhaul-fronthaul-market-insights-forecast-to-2025
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with revenue, market share and growth rate of Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul in these regions, from 2014 to 2026 (forecast), covering
United States
EU
Japan
India
China
Southeast Asia
Central & South America
ROW
On the basis of product, the Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul market is primarily split into
Mobile Backhaul
Mobile Fronthaul
On the basis on the applications, this report covers
Telecommunications
Networking
Government
Enterprises
Other
Leave a Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3883703-global-mobile-backhaul-fronthaul-market-insights-forecast-to-2025
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview 1
1.1 Study Scope 1
1.2 Key Market Segments 2
1.3 Players Covered 2
1.4 Market Analysis by Type 3
1.5 Market by Application 4
1.6 Study Objectives 6
1.7 Years Considered 7
2 Global Growth Trends 8
2.1 Global Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul Market Size 8
2.2 Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul Growth Trends by Regions 9
2.2.1 Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul Market Size by Regions (2014-2025) 9
2.2.2 Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul Market Share by Regions (2014-2019) 9
2.3 Industry Trends 11
2.3.1 Market Drivers 11
2.3.2 Market Challenges 11
2.3.3 Technology Development Trend 12
....
12 International Players Profiles 51
12.1 Cisco (US) 51
12.1.1 Company Profile 51
12.1.2 Products, Services and Solutions 52
12.1.3 Cisco Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul Revenue (Million USD) (2014-2019) 54
12.1.4 Contact Information 55
12.2 Nokia Networks (Alcatel-Lucent) (FI) 55
12.2.1 Company Profile 55
12.2.2 Products, Services and Solutions 56
12.2.3 Nokia Networks Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul Revenue (Million USD) (2014-2019) 57
12.2.4 Contact Information 59
12.3 Ericsson (SE) 59
12.3.1 Company Profile 59
12.3.2 Products, Services and Solutions 60
12.3.3 Ericsson Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul Revenue (Million USD) (2014-2019) 62
12.3.4 Contact Information 63
12.4 Huawei Technologies (CN) 63
12.4.1 Company Profile 63
12.4.2 Products, Services and Solutions 64
12.4.3 Huawei Technologies Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul Revenue (Million USD) (2014-2019) 65
12.4.4 Contact Information 67
12.5 Broadcom (US) 67
12.5.1 Company Profile 67
12.5.2 Products, Services and Solutions 68
12.5.3 Broadcom Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul Revenue (Million USD) (2014-2019) 69
12.5.4 Contact Information 70
12.6 Ciena (US) 70
12.6.1 Company Profile 70
12.6.2 Products, Services and Solutions 71
12.6.3 Ciena Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul Revenue (Million USD) (2014-2019) 71
12.6.4 Contact Information 73
12.7 Fujitsu (JP) 73
12.7.1 Company Profile 73
12.7.2 Products, Services and Solutions 74
12.7.3 Fujitsu Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul Revenue (Million USD) (2014-2019) 76
12.7.4 Contact Information 77
12.8 Infinera (US) 77
12.8.1 Company Profile 77
12.8.2 Products, Services and Solutions 79
12.8.3 Infinera Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul Revenue (Million USD) (2014-2019) 80
12.8.4 Contact Information 81
12.9 Omnitron Systems (US) 82
12.9.1 Company Profile 82
12.9.2 Products, Services and Solutions 82
12.9.3 Omnitron Systems Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul Revenue (Million USD) (2014-2019) 84
12.9.4 Contact Information 85
12.10 ZTE (CN) 85
12.10.1 Company Profile 85
12.10.2 Products, Services and Solutions 86
12.10.3 ZTE Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul Revenue (Million USD) (2014-2019) 87
12.10.4 Contact Information 88
12.11 LS Networks (US) 89
12.11.1 Company Profile 89
12.11.2 Products, Services and Solutions 89
12.11.3 LS Networks Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul Revenue (Million USD) (2014-2019) 90
12.11.4 Contact Information 91
Buy Now @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=3883703
Continued...
Contact Us: Sales@Wiseguyreports.Com Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (Us) Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (Uk)
NORAH TRENT
WISE GUY RESEARCH CONSULTANTS PVT LTD
646-845-9349 (US), +44 208 133 9349 (UK)
email us here
["facebook", "twitter", "linkedin"]
{"facebook"=>"", "twitter"=>"", "linkedin"=>""}
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.