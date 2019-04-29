Plant Based Protein Supplements Market 2019: Global Analysis, Share, Trends, Application Analysis and Forecast To 2024
Plant Based Protein Supplements -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, April 29, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Plant Based Protein Supplements Industry
Description
Protein is an important part of a healthy diet and animal sources are the most common choice. But Many people choose plant based protein as opposed to dairy-based powders (whey or casein) due to lactose intolerance or sensitivity to dairy proteins.
Rising importance of a vegan diet as a result of the risk of cardiovascular diseases and type 2 diabetes associated with the consumption of meat products is expected to have a strong positive impact on the growth.
The global Plant Based Protein Supplements market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Plant Based Protein Supplements market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of Plant Based Protein Supplements in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Plant Based Protein Supplements in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Plant Based Protein Supplements market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Plant Based Protein Supplements market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
Glanbia plc
NOW Foods
MusclePharm Corporation
CytoSport, Inc.
Quest
NBTY
AMCO Proteins
Abbott Laboratories
IOVATE Health Sciences International, Inc
Transparent Labs
Request for Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3883709-global-plant-based-protein-supplements-market-insights-forecast-to-2025
Market size by Product
Soy
Spirulina
Pumpkin Seed
Hemp
Rice
Pea
Others
Market size by End User
Protein Powder
Protein Bars
Ready- to-Drink (RTD)
Others
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global Plant Based Protein Supplements market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Plant Based Protein Supplements market by identifying its various subsegments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global Plant Based Protein Supplements companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.
To project the value and sales volume of Plant Based Protein Supplements submarkets, with respect to key regions.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
Leave a Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3883709-global-plant-based-protein-supplements-market-insights-forecast-to-2025
Table of Contents
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Plant Based Protein Supplements Product
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Plant Based Protein Supplements Market Size Growth Rate by Product
1.4.2 Soy
1.4.3 Spirulina
1.4.4 Pumpkin Seed
1.4.5 Hemp
1.4.6 Rice
1.4.7 Pea
1.4.8 Others
1.5 Market by End User
1.5.1 Global Plant Based Protein Supplements Market Size Growth Rate by End User
1.5.2 Protein Powder
1.5.3 Protein Bars
1.5.4 Ready- to-Drink (RTD)
1.5.5 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Plant Based Protein Supplements Market Size
2.1.1 Global Plant Based Protein Supplements Revenue 2014-2025
2.1.2 Global Plant Based Protein Supplements Sales 2014-2025
2.2 Plant Based Protein Supplements Growth Rate by Regions
2.2.1 Global Plant Based Protein Supplements Sales by Regions
2.2.2 Global Plant Based Protein Supplements Revenue by Regions
....
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Glanbia plc
11.1.1 Glanbia plc Company Details
11.1.2 Company Business Overview
11.1.3 Glanbia plc Plant Based Protein Supplements Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.1.4 Glanbia plc Plant Based Protein Supplements Products Offered
11.1.5 Glanbia plc Recent Development
11.2 NOW Foods
11.3 MusclePharm Corporation
11.4 CytoSport, Inc.
11.5 Quest
11.6 NBTY
11.7 AMCO Proteins
11.8.1 Abbott Laboratories Company Details
11.9 IOVATE Health Sciences International, Inc
11.10 Transparent Labs
Buy Now @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=3883709
Continued...
Contact Us: Sales@Wiseguyreports.Com Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (Us) Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (Uk)
NORAH TRENT
WISE GUY RESEARCH CONSULTANTS PVT LTD
646-845-9349 (US), +44 208 133 9349 (UK)
email us here
["facebook", "twitter", "linkedin"]
{"facebook"=>"", "twitter"=>"", "linkedin"=>""}
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.