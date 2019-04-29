Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Global Artificial intelligence (AI) in Supply Chain and Logistics Market Analysis 2019 Forecasts To 2025

Artificial intelligence (AI) in Supply Chain and Logistics -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, April 29, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Artificial intelligence (AI) in Supply Chain and Logistics Industry

Description

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Artificial intelligence (AI) in Supply Chain and Logistics -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024” To Its Research Database

This report focuses on the global Artificial intelligence (AI) in Supply Chain and Logistics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Artificial intelligence (AI) in Supply Chain and Logistics development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study 

IBM 
Google 
Microsoft Corporation 
Amazon Web Services Inc 
Oracle Corporation 
SAP 
Facebook 
Alibaba 
Baidu 
Tencent

Request for Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3958811-global-artificial-intelligence-ai-in-supply-chain-and

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into 
Artiﬁcial neural networks 
Machine learning 
Other

Market segment by Application, split into 
Inventory control and planning 
Transportation network design 
Purchasing and supply management 
Demand planning and forecasting 
Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers 
United States 
Europe 
China 
Japan 
Southeast Asia 
India 
Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are: 
To analyze global Artificial intelligence (AI) in Supply Chain and Logistics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. 
To present the Artificial intelligence (AI) in Supply Chain and Logistics development in United States, Europe and China. 
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies. 
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Leave a Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3958811-global-artificial-intelligence-ai-in-supply-chain-and

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview 
1.1 Study Scope 
1.2 Key Market Segments 
1.3 Players Covered 
1.4 Market Analysis by Type 
1.4.1 Global Artificial intelligence (AI) in Supply Chain and Logistics Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025) 
1.4.2 Artiﬁcial neural networks 
1.4.3 Machine learning 
1.4.4 Other 
1.5 Market by Application 
1.5.1 Global Artificial intelligence (AI) in Supply Chain and Logistics Market Share by Application (2014-2025) 
1.5.2 Inventory control and planning 
1.5.3 Transportation network design 
1.5.4 Purchasing and supply management 
1.5.5 Demand planning and forecasting 
1.5.6 Other 
1.6 Study Objectives 
1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends 
2.1 Artificial intelligence (AI) in Supply Chain and Logistics Market Size 
2.2 Artificial intelligence (AI) in Supply Chain and Logistics Growth Trends by Regions 
2.2.1 Artificial intelligence (AI) in Supply Chain and Logistics Market Size by Regions (2014-2025) 
2.2.2 Artificial intelligence (AI) in Supply Chain and Logistics Market Share by Regions (2014-2019) 
2.3 Industry Trends 
2.3.1 Market Top Trends 
2.3.2 Market Drivers 
2.3.3 Market Opportunities

...

12 International Players Profiles 
12.1 IBM 
12.1.1 IBM Company Details 
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.1.3 Artificial intelligence (AI) in Supply Chain and Logistics Introduction 
12.1.4 IBM Revenue in Artificial intelligence (AI) in Supply Chain and Logistics Business (2014-2019) 
12.1.5 IBM Recent Development 
12.2 Google 
12.2.1 Google Company Details 
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.2.3 Artificial intelligence (AI) in Supply Chain and Logistics Introduction 
12.2.4 Google Revenue in Artificial intelligence (AI) in Supply Chain and Logistics Business (2014-2019) 
12.2.5 Google Recent Development 
12.3 Microsoft Corporation 
12.3.1 Microsoft Corporation Company Details 
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.3.3 Artificial intelligence (AI) in Supply Chain and Logistics Introduction 
12.3.4 Microsoft Corporation Revenue in Artificial intelligence (AI) in Supply Chain and Logistics Business (2014-2019) 
12.3.5 Microsoft Corporation Recent Development 
12.4 Amazon Web Services Inc 
12.4.1 Amazon Web Services Inc Company Details 
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.4.3 Artificial intelligence (AI) in Supply Chain and Logistics Introduction 
12.4.4 Amazon Web Services Inc Revenue in Artificial intelligence (AI) in Supply Chain and Logistics Business (2014-2019) 
12.4.5 Amazon Web Services Inc Recent Development 
12.5 Oracle Corporation 
12.5.1 Oracle Corporation Company Details 
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.5.3 Artificial intelligence (AI) in Supply Chain and Logistics Introduction 
12.5.4 Oracle Corporation Revenue in Artificial intelligence (AI) in Supply Chain and Logistics Business (2014-2019) 
12.5.5 Oracle Corporation Recent Development 
12.6 SAP 
12.6.1 SAP Company Details 
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.6.3 Artificial intelligence (AI) in Supply Chain and Logistics Introduction 
12.6.4 SAP Revenue in Artificial intelligence (AI) in Supply Chain and Logistics Business (2014-2019) 
12.6.5 SAP Recent Development 
12.7 Facebook 
12.7.1 Facebook Company Details 
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.7.3 Artificial intelligence (AI) in Supply Chain and Logistics Introduction 
12.7.4 Facebook Revenue in Artificial intelligence (AI) in Supply Chain and Logistics Business (2014-2019) 
12.7.5 Facebook Recent Development 
12.8 Alibaba 
12.8.1 Alibaba Company Details 
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.8.3 Artificial intelligence (AI) in Supply Chain and Logistics Introduction 
12.8.4 Alibaba Revenue in Artificial intelligence (AI) in Supply Chain and Logistics Business (2014-2019) 
12.8.5 Alibaba Recent Development 
12.9 Baidu 
12.9.1 Baidu Company Details 
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.9.3 Artificial intelligence (AI) in Supply Chain and Logistics Introduction 
12.9.4 Baidu Revenue in Artificial intelligence (AI) in Supply Chain and Logistics Business (2014-2019) 
12.9.5 Baidu Recent Development 
12.10 Tencent 
12.10.1 Tencent Company Details 
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.10.3 Artificial intelligence (AI) in Supply Chain and Logistics Introduction 
12.10.4 Tencent Revenue in Artificial intelligence (AI) in Supply Chain and Logistics Business (2014-2019) 
12.10.5 Tencent Recent Development

Buy Now @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=3958811

Continued...                       

 

Contact Us: Sales@Wiseguyreports.Com Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (Us)  Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (Uk)

NORAH TRENT
WISE GUY RESEARCH CONSULTANTS PVT LTD
646-845-9349 (US), +44 208 133 9349 (UK)
email us here
["facebook", "twitter", "linkedin"]
{"facebook"=>"", "twitter"=>"", "linkedin"=>""}

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Consumer Goods, Retail, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, Technology


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.

Press Contact
NORAH TRENT
WISE GUY RESEARCH CONSULTANTS PVT LTD
646-845-9349 (US), +44 208 133 9349 (UK)
Share This Story
Company Details
Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers,
Pune
411028
India
+1 646 845-9349/ +44-208-133-9346/ +1 339 368 6938
Visit Newsroom
About

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

wiseguyreports

More From This Author
Wheat Fiber Market 2019 By Global Manufacturers, Regions, Type And Application, Forecast To 2024
Global Artificial intelligence (AI) in Supply Chain and Logistics Market Analysis 2019 Forecasts To 2025
Electric Car Market Opportunities To 2024: Consumption Volume, Value, Import, Export And Sale Analysis
View All Stories From This Author