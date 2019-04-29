Global Artificial intelligence (AI) in Supply Chain and Logistics Market Analysis 2019 Forecasts To 2025
Artificial intelligence (AI) in Supply Chain and Logistics -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, April 29, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Artificial intelligence (AI) in Supply Chain and Logistics Industry
Description
Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Artificial intelligence (AI) in Supply Chain and Logistics -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024” To Its Research Database
This report focuses on the global Artificial intelligence (AI) in Supply Chain and Logistics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Artificial intelligence (AI) in Supply Chain and Logistics development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
IBM
Google
Microsoft Corporation
Amazon Web Services Inc
Oracle Corporation
SAP
Facebook
Alibaba
Baidu
Tencent
Request for Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3958811-global-artificial-intelligence-ai-in-supply-chain-and
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Artiﬁcial neural networks
Machine learning
Other
Market segment by Application, split into
Inventory control and planning
Transportation network design
Purchasing and supply management
Demand planning and forecasting
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Artificial intelligence (AI) in Supply Chain and Logistics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Artificial intelligence (AI) in Supply Chain and Logistics development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Leave a Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3958811-global-artificial-intelligence-ai-in-supply-chain-and
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Artificial intelligence (AI) in Supply Chain and Logistics Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Artiﬁcial neural networks
1.4.3 Machine learning
1.4.4 Other
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Artificial intelligence (AI) in Supply Chain and Logistics Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Inventory control and planning
1.5.3 Transportation network design
1.5.4 Purchasing and supply management
1.5.5 Demand planning and forecasting
1.5.6 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Artificial intelligence (AI) in Supply Chain and Logistics Market Size
2.2 Artificial intelligence (AI) in Supply Chain and Logistics Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Artificial intelligence (AI) in Supply Chain and Logistics Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Artificial intelligence (AI) in Supply Chain and Logistics Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
...
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 IBM
12.1.1 IBM Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Artificial intelligence (AI) in Supply Chain and Logistics Introduction
12.1.4 IBM Revenue in Artificial intelligence (AI) in Supply Chain and Logistics Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 IBM Recent Development
12.2 Google
12.2.1 Google Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Artificial intelligence (AI) in Supply Chain and Logistics Introduction
12.2.4 Google Revenue in Artificial intelligence (AI) in Supply Chain and Logistics Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Google Recent Development
12.3 Microsoft Corporation
12.3.1 Microsoft Corporation Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Artificial intelligence (AI) in Supply Chain and Logistics Introduction
12.3.4 Microsoft Corporation Revenue in Artificial intelligence (AI) in Supply Chain and Logistics Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Microsoft Corporation Recent Development
12.4 Amazon Web Services Inc
12.4.1 Amazon Web Services Inc Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Artificial intelligence (AI) in Supply Chain and Logistics Introduction
12.4.4 Amazon Web Services Inc Revenue in Artificial intelligence (AI) in Supply Chain and Logistics Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Amazon Web Services Inc Recent Development
12.5 Oracle Corporation
12.5.1 Oracle Corporation Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Artificial intelligence (AI) in Supply Chain and Logistics Introduction
12.5.4 Oracle Corporation Revenue in Artificial intelligence (AI) in Supply Chain and Logistics Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Oracle Corporation Recent Development
12.6 SAP
12.6.1 SAP Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Artificial intelligence (AI) in Supply Chain and Logistics Introduction
12.6.4 SAP Revenue in Artificial intelligence (AI) in Supply Chain and Logistics Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 SAP Recent Development
12.7 Facebook
12.7.1 Facebook Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Artificial intelligence (AI) in Supply Chain and Logistics Introduction
12.7.4 Facebook Revenue in Artificial intelligence (AI) in Supply Chain and Logistics Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Facebook Recent Development
12.8 Alibaba
12.8.1 Alibaba Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Artificial intelligence (AI) in Supply Chain and Logistics Introduction
12.8.4 Alibaba Revenue in Artificial intelligence (AI) in Supply Chain and Logistics Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Alibaba Recent Development
12.9 Baidu
12.9.1 Baidu Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Artificial intelligence (AI) in Supply Chain and Logistics Introduction
12.9.4 Baidu Revenue in Artificial intelligence (AI) in Supply Chain and Logistics Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Baidu Recent Development
12.10 Tencent
12.10.1 Tencent Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Artificial intelligence (AI) in Supply Chain and Logistics Introduction
12.10.4 Tencent Revenue in Artificial intelligence (AI) in Supply Chain and Logistics Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Tencent Recent Development
Buy Now @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=3958811
Continued...
Contact Us: Sales@Wiseguyreports.Com Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (Us) Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (Uk)
NORAH TRENT
WISE GUY RESEARCH CONSULTANTS PVT LTD
646-845-9349 (US), +44 208 133 9349 (UK)
email us here
["facebook", "twitter", "linkedin"]
{"facebook"=>"", "twitter"=>"", "linkedin"=>""}
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.