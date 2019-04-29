Global Artificial intelligence (AI) in Supply Chain and Logistics Market Analysis 2019 Forecasts To 2025

Artificial intelligence (AI) in Supply Chain and Logistics -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024

This report focuses on the global Artificial intelligence (AI) in Supply Chain and Logistics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Artificial intelligence (AI) in Supply Chain and Logistics development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

IBM

Google

Microsoft Corporation

Amazon Web Services Inc

Oracle Corporation

SAP

Facebook

Alibaba

Baidu

Tencent

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Artiﬁcial neural networks

Machine learning

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Inventory control and planning

Transportation network design

Purchasing and supply management

Demand planning and forecasting

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Artificial intelligence (AI) in Supply Chain and Logistics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Artificial intelligence (AI) in Supply Chain and Logistics development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

