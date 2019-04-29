Electric Car Market Opportunities To 2024: Consumption Volume, Value, Import, Export And Sale Analysis

Electric Car -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, April 29, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Electric Car Industry

Description

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Electric Car -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024” To Its Research Database

An electric car is a self-propelling transportation machine that is powered either by a collector system through electricity from charging station deployments or else can be charged by self-charging devices like regenerative braking systems and turbochargers.

Demand Scenario

The global electric car market was USD 134.32 billion in 2018 and is estimated to reach USD 413.95 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 17.44% during the forecast period.

Growth by Region

Asia-Pacific region accounted for the largest market in 2018 owing to the rising government incentives in the form of subsidies, grants and tax rebates, thus, continuously improving charging infrastructure in the region. North America, on the other hand, is also one of the lucrative markets owing to the USD 2.4 billion in federal grants to support the development of next-generation electric cars and batteries paired with USD 115 million for the installation of electric vehicle charging infrastructure in almost 16 different metropolitan areas around the country. Europe is also an important market for electric cars due to the introduction of new technologies focusing on zero-carbon emission vehicles in the region.

Drivers vs Constraints

The global electric car market is mainly driven by rising government incentives in the form of subsidies and grants along with growing environmental concerns caused by conventional passenger carriers used for transportation purposes. Also, a volumetric surge in the automotive sector and the introduction of new technologies is also anticipated to propel the growth of the electric car market globally. However, the growth is hindered by the high manufacturing cost of the vehicle coupled with low fuel economy and serviceability of electric cars globally.

Industry Trends and Updates

Tesla, Inc., an American automotive and energy company is investing USD 5 billion in a factory located in Shanghai, China mainly to offer better access to domestic markets as well as to ease the effects of punitive tariffs for its customers located in China.

Lucid Motors, Inc., an American automotive company specializing in electric cars has got an investment amount of USD 1 billion by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund. This transaction represents a major milestone for Lucid Motors and will provide the company with the necessary funding to commercially launch its first electric vehicle (EV), the Lucid Air in the year 2020.

Table of Content

1. Research Methodology

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Overview

3.1. Definition

3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3. Porter's 5 Forces

3.4. Regulations

4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Drivers

4.3. Constraints

4.4. Trends

5. Global Electric Car Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends - by Propulsion

5.1. Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV)

5.2. Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEV)

5.3. Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV)

5.4. Others

6. Global Electric Car Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends - by Vehicle Type

6.1. Passenger Car

6.2. Commercial Vehicle

6.3. Two-Wheeler

7. Global Electric Car Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends - by Type of Charging Station

7.1. Normal Charging

7.2. Super Charging

7.3. Inductive Charging

8. Global Electric Car Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends - by Charging Infrastructure Type

8.1. Normal Charge

8.2. TYPE 2 AC

8.3. CCS

8.4. Chademo

8.5. Tesla Supercharger

9. Global Electric Car Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends - by Output Power

9.1. Level 1

9.2. Level 2

9.3. Level 3

10. Global Electric Car Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends - by Installation Type

10.1. Commercial

10.2. Residential

11. Global Electric Car Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends - by Future Technology

11.1. Battery Cost

11.2. EV Range

11.3. Battery Charging Time

12. Global Electric Car Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends - by Region

12.1. North America

12.1.1. U.S.

12.1.2. Canada

12.1.3. Mexico

12.2. Europe

12.2.1. UK

12.2.2. France

12.2.3. Germany

12.2.4. Italy

12.2.5. Others

12.3. Asia-Pacific

12.3.1. India

12.3.2. China

12.3.3. Japan

12.3.4. Australia

12.3.5. Others

12.4. South America

12.4.1. Brazil

12.4.2. Argentina

12.4.3. Others

12.5. Middle East and Africa

12.5.1. South Africa

12.5.2. UAE

12.5.3. Saudi Arabia

12.5.4. Egypt

12.5.5. Others

13. Competitive Intelligence

13.1. Company Market Share Analysis

13.2. Industry M&As, Consolidations

14. Company Profiles

14.1. Tesla

14.2. BMW Group

14.3. Nissan Motor Corporation

14.4. Toyota Motor Corporation

14.5. Evgo

14.6. Volkswagen AG

14.7. General Motors

14.8. Daimler AG

14.9. Energica Motor Company S.p.A.

14.10. BYD Company Motors

14.11. Hyundai

14.12. Honda

14.13. Volvo

14.14. ZF

14.15. Ford Motor Company

14.16. Continental

14.17. Renault Motors

14.18. Lucid Motors

14.19. Citroën

14.20. Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.

14.21. Schaeffler

14.22. Others

15. Investment Opportunities

