Electric Car Market Opportunities To 2024: Consumption Volume, Value, Import, Export And Sale Analysis

Description

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds "Electric Car -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024" To Its Research Database

An electric car is a self-propelling transportation machine that is powered either by a collector system through electricity from charging station deployments or else can be charged by self-charging devices like regenerative braking systems and turbochargers. 

Demand Scenario 

The global electric car market was USD 134.32 billion in 2018 and is estimated to reach USD 413.95 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 17.44% during the forecast period. 

Growth by Region 

Asia-Pacific region accounted for the largest market in 2018 owing to the rising government incentives in the form of subsidies, grants and tax rebates, thus, continuously improving charging infrastructure in the region. North America, on the other hand, is also one of the lucrative markets owing to the USD 2.4 billion in federal grants to support the development of next-generation electric cars and batteries paired with USD 115 million for the installation of electric vehicle charging infrastructure in almost 16 different metropolitan areas around the country. Europe is also an important market for electric cars due to the introduction of new technologies focusing on zero-carbon emission vehicles in the region. 

Drivers vs Constraints 

The global electric car market is mainly driven by rising government incentives in the form of subsidies and grants along with growing environmental concerns caused by conventional passenger carriers used for transportation purposes. Also, a volumetric surge in the automotive sector and the introduction of new technologies is also anticipated to propel the growth of the electric car market globally. However, the growth is hindered by the high manufacturing cost of the vehicle coupled with low fuel economy and serviceability of electric cars globally. 

Industry Trends and Updates 
Tesla, Inc., an American automotive and energy company is investing USD 5 billion in a factory located in Shanghai, China mainly to offer better access to domestic markets as well as to ease the effects of punitive tariffs for its customers located in China. 

Lucid Motors, Inc., an American automotive company specializing in electric cars has got an investment amount of USD 1 billion by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund. This transaction represents a major milestone for Lucid Motors and will provide the company with the necessary funding to commercially launch its first electric vehicle (EV), the Lucid Air in the year 2020.

Table of Content

1. Research Methodology 
2. Executive Summary 
3. Market Overview 
    3.1. Definition 
    3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis 
    3.3. Porter's 5 Forces 
    3.4. Regulations 
4. Market Dynamics 
    4.1. Introduction 
    4.2. Drivers 
    4.3. Constraints 
    4.4. Trends 
5. Global Electric Car Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends - by Propulsion 
    5.1. Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV) 
    5.2. Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEV) 
    5.3. Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV) 
    5.4. Others 
6. Global Electric Car Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends - by Vehicle Type 
    6.1. Passenger Car 
    6.2. Commercial Vehicle 
    6.3. Two-Wheeler 
7. Global Electric Car Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends - by Type of Charging Station 
    7.1. Normal Charging 
    7.2. Super Charging 
    7.3. Inductive Charging 
8. Global Electric Car Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends - by Charging Infrastructure Type 
    8.1. Normal Charge 
    8.2. TYPE 2 AC 
    8.3. CCS 
    8.4. Chademo 
    8.5. Tesla Supercharger 
9. Global Electric Car Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends - by Output Power 
    9.1. Level 1 
    9.2. Level 2 
    9.3. Level 3 
10. Global Electric Car Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends - by Installation Type 
    10.1. Commercial 
    10.2. Residential 
11. Global Electric Car Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends - by Future Technology 
    11.1. Battery Cost 
    11.2. EV Range 
    11.3. Battery Charging Time 
12. Global Electric Car Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends - by Region 
    12.1. North America 
      12.1.1. U.S. 
      12.1.2. Canada 
      12.1.3. Mexico 
    12.2. Europe 
      12.2.1. UK 
      12.2.2. France 
      12.2.3. Germany 
      12.2.4. Italy 
      12.2.5. Others 
    12.3. Asia-Pacific 
      12.3.1. India 
      12.3.2. China 
      12.3.3. Japan 
      12.3.4. Australia 
      12.3.5. Others 
    12.4. South America 
      12.4.1. Brazil 
      12.4.2. Argentina 
      12.4.3. Others 
    12.5. Middle East and Africa 
      12.5.1. South Africa 
      12.5.2. UAE 
      12.5.3. Saudi Arabia 
      12.5.4. Egypt 
      12.5.5. Others 
13. Competitive Intelligence 
    13.1. Company Market Share Analysis 
    13.2. Industry M&As, Consolidations 

14. Company Profiles 
    14.1. Tesla 
    14.2. BMW Group 
    14.3. Nissan Motor Corporation 
    14.4. Toyota Motor Corporation 
    14.5. Evgo 
    14.6. Volkswagen AG 
    14.7. General Motors 
    14.8. Daimler AG 
    14.9. Energica Motor Company S.p.A. 
    14.10. BYD Company Motors 
    14.11. Hyundai 
    14.12. Honda 
    14.13. Volvo 
    14.14. ZF 
    14.15. Ford Motor Company 
    14.16. Continental 
    14.17. Renault Motors 
    14.18. Lucid Motors 
    14.19. Citroën 
    14.20. Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. 
    14.21. Schaeffler 
    14.22. Others 
15. Investment Opportunities

