Instagram is a Powerhouse Social Media Branding and Imaging Platform

Leveraging Instagram can literally change your business 'overnight'

I really learned that authenticity is essential in marketing. It’s not about quantity, but quality and one small mistake can hurt your brand reputation- a lot.” — Ben Guez, Founder of Laxir

One of the areas that many companies fall flat on their face is social media. They get all excited about the potential to increase followers and interactions and a few weeks/months in, drop the ball. At that point they are literally throwing money out the window. Building a following doesn't happen overnight... or even in a few weeks/months in most cases. But right when they drop the ball is when they should push forward. In Candice Georgiadis' interview with Ben Guez, Founder of Laxir, we see some great pointers on how to use Instagram to generate results for a company:“Can you share 6 ways to leverage Instagram to dramatically improve your business? Please share a story or example for each.1. Niche hashtags​Hashtags help you to organize and categorize, but don’t just #hearts&flowers. Try using hashtags that are within the market that you would like to target. This will help you attract the right audience rather than a bunch of irrelevant users. If you need help, try following hashtags your followers are using to help you appeal to your audience.2. Know when to post​The cream to your pie, the most thrilling adventure, is right after you post and you look down at your phone to see who’s liked or commented. To know and understand when your audience is active on social media it’s probably best that you download a social listening tool, something that can monitor engagement. The end result is that it shows you the best times to post a day. This will optimize the number of likes and comments you get. We’re sure that you will reach the right audience and you’ll definitely get into those triple digits.3. Sliding into your DMs​Don’t be afraid to interact with your followers or influencers that can help boost your brands’ image, slide into the DM’s, there’s no shame in this. Talk to your audience that way you would talk to someone face to face. Remember, don’t be afraid to tell them what you want and to let them know what’s in it for them. This is your opportunity for people to ask you questions about who you are and what your ultimate goal is as a business.” commented Ben Guez. The other answers can be seen in the full interview. By interacting and promoting your business correctly, the benefits of Instagram being to shine. As a result, a company's image and brand will grow with positive followers, the kind that will interact and spread word of the company.Another key area that many people forget is the quality of their Instagram posts. Nadzrul Hanif, Technical Advisor at Mindtrick, discusses with Candice Georgiadis how correctly using Instagram can put you ahead of your competitors.“Can you share 6 ways to leverage Instagram to dramatically improve your business? Please share a story or example for each.Instagram Doesn’t Stay The Same. Keep Learning.Sure, for my first tip, I believe it is important that influencers keep learning about Instagram inside out. Why? Because there’s always that new feature or new algorithm that they are going to announce every once in a while. Instagram don’t stay the same and so shouldn’t you. Keep learning and don’t fall under the impression that you have mastered Instagram.Learn about Photography. Seriously.Most entrepreneurs who like to leverage Instagram often forget that Instagram is a social media for photos. How do you take advantage of that? Simple, by being really good at photography. Think about YouTube, sure, you can see that some folks get really famous even with cheap production setup. But once they get really famous, notice what happens next? They step up to the game by hiring professionals and get videos done with better editing and cinematography. You just can’t run way from it. Don’t be ignorant, your Instagram feed needs to look good and surely your business and brand will follow.Keep Your Eyes Open for new emerging marketsThis isn’t unique to Instagram but it’s an important one nevertheless. As a marketer you shouldn’t always target the United States or your own country. Think about MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region where the users speak Arabic, Farsi and Hebrew. These are new emerging markets and where you could potentially land yourself in a world where there’s little to none competitors for your products. Instagram supports 33 languages. Nobody ever told you that your photo caption should always be in English.” responded Nadzrul Hanif. You can read the rest of his 6 responses on Candice Georgiadis' website The interviews Candice Georgiadis does, really bring to light how powerful social media is. She does double duty here: helping grow companies via her social media marketing and bringing to light the strengths of Instagram through engaging interviews.About Candice GeorgiadisCandice Georgiadis is an active mother of three as well as a designer, founder, social media expert, and philanthropist. Candice Georgiadis is the founder and designer at CG & CO. She is also the Founder of the Social Media and Marketing Agency: Digital Agency. Candice Georgiadis is a Social Media influencer and contributing writer to ThriveGlobal, Authority Magazine and several others. In addition to her busy work life, Candice is a volunteer and donor to St Jude's Children's hospital.



