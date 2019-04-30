Recruiting for Good is Rewarding L.A. Trips to 2020 All-Star Basketball Weekend

Join to Make a Difference and Enjoy Fun Rewards www.RecruitingforGood.com Created for Fans Who Love to Make a Difference & Sports www.FansforGood.com Want to Gift Your Kids Awesome Trips Join www.RecruitingforGood.com

Recruiting for Good is generating proceeds to help fund causes and rewarding referrals to executives with trips to experience the ultimate basketball weekend.

Join us to make a difference, and enjoy the ultimate basketball fan trip to party for good” — Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good (RG4) is helping companies find talented professionals and generating proceeds to help fund causes. R4G is rewarding referrals to company executives that retain the staffing agency for searches; with exclusive basketball fan trips for 2 to 2020 Chicago All-Star Weekend According to R4G, Founder Carlos Cymerman, “For parents who love to make a difference...and sports travel join us to do both..., Participate to gift your kid the best trip that will change their life for good."Rewarding Basketball Party Weekend1. 2 Round-trip flights from LA.2. 3 Nights stay at Virgin Hotel (or similar).3. 2 Tickets to Saturday events, and 2 Tickets for Sunday Game.How to Earn a Trip to Party for Good 1. Moms who want to learn more about how Recruiting for Good works can attend a fun sponsored mom brunch in the Valley or on the Westside; email Carlos(at)RecruitingforGood(dot)com to RSVP.2. If you know 'how staffing agencies work;' simply make an introduction to an executive, who is hiring professional staff in Southern California. Email Carlos(at)RecruitingforGood(dot)com.Must participate by July 1, 2019; to qualify for just one of five rewards.Carlos Cymerman adds, “Not a parent, but an awesome fan, we love to reward you a trip to share with your best friend, or significant other. Perfect gift your Birthdays."AboutRecruiting for Good is a socially progressive staffing company in Santa Monica, finding talented professionals awesome jobs, since 1998. Companies retain us to find them the best technical talent in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, and Information Technology, Marketing, and Sales.Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to make a difference and rewards referrals with donations to causes you love most... Celebrating Women, Empowering Kids, and Saving Earth; and travel to party for good. www.RecruitingforGood.com Since October 2017, Recruiting for Good has been sponsoring 'Our Moms Work,' a cost free career mentoring service, based in Santa Monica. Want to enter the workforce, unhappy at your current job, or looking to strategize about a promotion?...Can't talk to your boss, or your significant other?...Let's meet for coffee, we love to listen and help to learn more visit www.OurMomsWork.org



