New Installation of SemaConnect Electric Vehicle Charging Stations at Alexan CTR City

Anaheim’s Premiere New Apartment Community Installs Eight Series 6 Smart EV Charging Stations

LOS ANGELES, USA, April 26, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SemaConnect, the leading provider of electric vehicle charging stations to the North American commercial and residential property market, announces that it has installed eight Series 6 smart EV charging stations at downtown Anaheim’s newest and most exclusive luxury apartment community – Alexan CTR City. Six of the wall-mounted charging stations are reserved for residents, while the other two are open to residents and visitors. Newly completed, Alexan CTR City offers amenities such as coworking spaces, modern interiors, luxury spas, and ground floor retail.

“SemaConnect is very proud to have been selected by Trammell Crow Residential for EV charging stations at Alexan CTR City,” said Don MacNeil, Director of Sales at SemaConnect. “Alexan CTR City offers the best amenities to its residents. The new electric vehicle charging stations are just another example of the sustainable, luxury amenities available for the community.”

The SemaConnect Series 6 EV charging stations are among the best in the EV charging industry. Designed for shared use at Class A commercial properties, the Series 6 incorporates the latest in EV technology. In addition to the futuristic and compact design, the Series 6 EV charging station is also smart-networked, rugged, weatherproof, and made to withstand the harshest elements for years of worry-free operation. Alexan CTR City’s new SemaConnect stations cost $1 per hour to charge for the first three hours and can be found on PlugShare or the SemaConnect app.

About SemaConnect:

SemaConnect is the leading provider of electric vehicle amenities to the North American commercial and residential property markets. A complete EV support partner, SemaConnect delivers a truly modern property experience through innovative, elegantly designed charging stations and a robust and open network. The company has helped maximize property value and appeal through thousands of successful Class A deployments since its founding in 2008, for companies such as CBRE, JLL, Hines, Greystar, Cisco Systems and Standard Parking. SemaConnect remains the preferred charging solutions partner of municipal, parking, multifamily, hotel, office and retail customers across the United States and Canada. For more information, visit https://www.semaconnect.com/.



