TGTE to Hold Elections Tomorrow to Elect New Members of Parliament - International Election Observers to Monitor!

TGTE was formed after the mass killing of Tamils by the Sri Lankan Government in 2009 is a democratically elected Government of over a million Tamils globally!

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 26, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- TGTE ) will hold its third Parliamentary Elections tomorrow (27th - Friday) to elect new Members of Parliament. Independent Election Commission will conduct the Elections and will be monitored by International Election Observers.TGTE which was formed after the mass killing of Tamils by the Sri Lankan Government in 2009 is a democratically elected Government of over a million strong Tamils (from the island of Sri Lanka) living in several countries around the world. It’s based on the principles of nationhood, homeland and self-determination.TGTE have 132 Members of Parliament who are elected directly by the Tamil Diaspora. It has two chambers of Parliament: The House of Representatives and the Senate. It also have a Cabinet headed by the Prime Minister.TGTE is leading a campaign to realize the political aspirations of Tamil people through peaceful, democratic, and diplomatic means and its Constitution mandates that it should realize its political objectives only through peaceful means.TGTE seeks that the international community hold the perpetrators of war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide against the Tamil people to account by referring Sri Lanka to the International Criminal Court (ICC). TGTE calls for a referendum to decide the political future of Tamils.நாடுகடந்த தமிழீழ அரசாங்கத்தின் தேர்தல் வேட்பாளர்களது மனுத்தாக்கல் நிறைவுபெற்றது: தேர்தல் ஏப்ரல் 27.Web: www.tgte-us.org Web: www.tgte.org



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.