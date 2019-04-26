Floridian Pens Holocaust Memoir Detailing Horror of Corrupt Leaders

History books don’t often talk about the spirit of the unknown hero, and they remain unrecognized shadows in our past unless we talk about them and make them known.” — Simon Haupt

PALM HARBOR, FL, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- New Holocaust Memoir Published: A Miracle at Dachau: My Opa’s StoryA memoir written by the granddaughter of one of the first political prisoners at the Dachau concentration camp has been recently published by Florida resident Laurin M. Haupt.A Miracle at Dachau: My Opa’s Story tells the riveting story of her grandfather (her Opa) and his time in the infamous Dachau prison camp. A French gentile, Simon Johann Haupt was living in Germany with his wife and daughters in 1933 when he and some friends dared to resist the terrorism of the Third Reich that was starting to destroy the fabric of their peaceful community and would continue to do so for the next decade plus. His subsequent arrest and imprisonment (and the miracle that saved his life) is a compelling story of that awful period in world history.“History books don’t often talk about the spirit of the unknown hero, and they remain unrecognized shadows in our past unless we talk about them and make them known.”Those words, spoken from her grandfather, compelled Laurin to make sure others knew what he had experienced firsthand.“Every one of us that stood up to Hitler paid a heavy price. There were many a good man that sat back and did nothing, maybe they felt helpless, afraid, I don’t know, ” said Simon Haupt.“My grandfather remained a dignified Frenchman to the very end, standing up for what he believed in. As he shared his experiences with me on a long train ride we took in Germany, other passengers heard his story and they, too, were overcome with emotion upon hearing some of the more gruesome details. I knew then his story had to be written down and shared with the world. I’m now working on the sequel to this memoir because there is more that he shared with me regarding what happened after he was released from Dachau.”“After my Opa passed away from various illnesses he dealt with for years after his imprisonment, I was determined that his passing would have greater meaning beyond just my family’s understanding and knowledge of our past,” said Laurin. “I hope people read this book and realize the depth of the atrocities many brave people like my grandfather had to endure in the fight against oppression.”“Most of us heard about Hitler’s atrocities against the Jews when we were in school, but little is known regarding the way that members of the Third Reich turned against anyone that dared defy them in the early years of their regime. This book is also an excellent example of how performing just one act of kindness can have life-saving consequences, as evidenced by the miraculous turn of events that allowed my grandfather to be released from Dachau,” she explained.Laurin Haupt is available to speak about her grandfather’s experiences as a political prisoner. If you or your organization would like to schedule a talk or a media interview with Ms. Haupt or have books for your book club or group, please contact her publisher’s representative. A Miracle at Dachau: My Opa’s Story is available on Amazon and Barnes & Noble.###Publisher’s Contact: Linda Hinkle Phone: 832-372-3452Email: LindaHinkle@GhostwritersNetwork.comPublish Date: Spring 2019



