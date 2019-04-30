AWOL Hotel, a Provincetown GayTravel Award Winning Boutique Inn Reopens for the Season

AWOL-GayTravel Award Winner

PROVINCETOWN, MA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AWOL Hotel, a boutique inn in Provincetown, MA, and winner of GayTravel.com’s 2018 GayTravel Award in the “Seasonal Hotel” category, is slated to reopen for the summer season on May 1, 2019.

A Lark Hotels property, AWOL was completely renovated in 2018 and offers 30 stylish rooms and suites with private patios or balconies overlooking Provincetown’s iconic moors. The inn is conveniently located nearby the diverse mix of shops and restaurants located downtown.

Two additional Lark Hotels properties were highlighted in GayTravel.com’s recent awards: Field Guide in Stowe, VT. was nominated in the “Boutique Hotel” category, and 21 Broad in Nantucket, MA. was nominated in the “Seasonal Hotel” category.

“We strive to honor the LGBTQ community and to bring people together, which is why it is so gratifying to have three of our hotels in the Lark Collection recognized by the GayTravel Awards,” Rob Blood, CEO of Lark Hotels said. “AWOL, in particular, embodies the essence of P-Town’s rich history — a history that was created by the LGBT community. We thank GayTravel.com for this prestigious award and look forward to opening our doors at AWOL on May 1 for another amazing season!”

The award is testament to AWOL’s dedication to providing an inclusive, welcoming base for LGBTQ travelers and its commitment to supporting Provincetown’s strong LGBTQ community.

“As a trusted resource for LGBTQ travelers for over two decades, the GayTravel Awards™ recognized those businesses who serve as a role model of excellence and inclusiveness for others,” said Stephen Prisco, Vice President at GayTravel.com.

“AWOL could not be more deserving of their 2018 GayTravel Award win for Seasonal Hotel: they live and breathe the very essence of inclusiveness! It’s not enough to AWOL just to offer their services as a retreat where LGBTQ travelers can be themselves; they also give back to causes that support the community, such as the AIDS Support Group of Cape Cod.”

Guests can book online for stays at AWOL from May 1 through October 31, 2019.

About Lark Hotels

Lark Hotels is a collection of boutique hotels in sought-after spots. All Lark Hotels properties embrace the locations they are in but in playful, unexpected ways. Think “sense of place” with imagination and a touch of mischief. Launched in 2012 under the leadership of CEO Rob Blood, Lark Hotels range from nine to 95 rooms. Properties are located throughout New England and beyond, including Kennebunkport, Portland, and Camden, ME; Portsmouth, NH; Stowe, VT; Provincetown, Falmouth, Plum Island, Nantucket, Martha’s Vineyard, and Salem, MA; Newport and Block Island, RI; Saratoga Springs, NY; and Mendocino, CA. Each Lark Hotel invites guests to experience modern luxury in the heart of an iconic destination, to feel the pull of a nostalgic getaway while surrounded by today's amenities, and to find attentive service when they want it and privacy when they don’t. For information on Lark Hotels or to join the “On a Lark Club,” please visit http://www.larkhotels.com.

About GayTravel.com’s GayTravel Awards

GayTravel.com’s GayTravel Awards are designed to recognize and promote select destinations and travel-related companies around the globe. These distinguished organizations lead by example and help to inspire and challenge other companies and brands to follow their spirit of inclusiveness as well as to constantly improve their amenities and service levels.

If you have recommendations for future GayTravel Award recipients, please email recommendations@gaytravel.com or call 1-800-GAY-TRAVEL Extension 709.



