Power Converters and Inverters Global Industry Almanac 2019 Forecasts To 2024

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, April 26, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Power Converters and Inverters Industry

Description

The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Power Converters and Inverters by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.

Company Coverage (Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):

SMA

ABB

AdvancedEnergy

EnphaseEnergy

SolarEdge

SchnriderElectric

Power Electronics

Fronius

Power-One

KACO

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

12 VDC Input Voltage Inverter

24 and 48 VDC Input Voltage Inverter

200 To 400 VDC Input Voltage Inverter

300 To 450 VDC Input Voltage Inverter

Above 450 VDC Input Voltage Inverter

Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):

DC Power Source Usage

Uninterruptible Power Supplies

Electric Motor Speed Control

Power Grid

Solar

Induction Heating

Others

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

Table of Contents

1 Industry Overview

1.1 Power Converters and Inverters Industry

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Development of Power Converters and Inverters

1.2 Market Segment

1.2.1 Upstream

1.2.2 Downstream

1.3 Cost Analysis

2 Industry Environment (PEST Analysis)

2.1 Policy

2.2 Economics

2.3 Sociology

2.4 Technology

3 Power Converters and Inverters Market by Type

3.1 By Type

3.1.1 12 VDC Input Voltage Inverter

3.1.2 24 and 48 VDC Input Voltage Inverter

3.1.3 200 To 400 VDC Input Voltage Inverter

3.1.4 300 To 450 VDC Input Voltage Inverter

3.1.5 Above 450 VDC Input Voltage Inverter

3.2 Market Size

3.3 Market Forecast

4 Major Companies List

4.Power Converters and Inverters SMA (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.2 ABB (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.3 AdvancedEnergy (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.4 EnphaseEnergy (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.5 SolarEdge (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.6 SchnriderElectric (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.7 Power Electronics (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.8 Fronius (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.9 Power-One (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.10 KACO (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5 Market Competition

5.1 Company Competition

5.2 Regional Market by Company

6 Demand by End Market

6.1 Demand Situation

6.1.1 Demand in DC Power Source Usage

6.1.2 Demand in Uninterruptible Power Supplies

6.1.3 Demand in Electric Motor Speed Control

6.1.4 Demand in Power Grid

6.1.5 Demand in Solar

6.1.6 Demand in Induction Heating

6.1.7 Demand in Others

6.2 Regional Demand Comparison

6.3 Demand Forecast

7 Region Operation

7.1 Regional Production

7.2 Regional Market

7.3 by Region

7.3.1 North America

7.3.1.1 Overview

7.3.1.2 by Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

7.3.2 Europe

7.3.2.1 Overview

7.3.2.2 by Country (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

7.3.3 Asia-Pacific

7.3.3.1 Overview

7.3.3.2 by Country (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

7.3.4 South America

7.3.4.1 Overview

7.3.4.2 by Country (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

7.3.5 Middle East & Africa

7.3.5.1 Overview

7.3.5.2 by Country (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

7.4 Regional Import & Export

7.5 Regional Forecast

8 Marketing & Price

8.1 Price and Margin

8.1.1 Price Trends

8.1.2 Factors of Price Change

8.1.3 Manufacturers Gross Margin Analysis

8.2 Marketing Channel

9 Research Conclusion

