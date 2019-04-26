REGENCY PHARMA MAURITIUS GETS APPROVAL FROM PHARMACYCHECKER.COM FOR ITS INTERNATIONAL DISPENSING CENTER

REGENCY PHARMA MAURITIUS GETS APPROVAL FROM PHARMACYCHECKER.COM FOR ITS INTERNATIONAL DISPENSING CENTER" — Smita Khoodiram

PLAINE MAGNIEN, MAURITIUS, April 26, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Regency Pharma Mauritius recently received approval from pharmacychecker.com , New York USA for its International Prescription Service Dispensing center.

Regency Pharma based at Plaine Magnien, Mauritius is an international prescription service dispensing center providing patients around the world access to affordable prescription drugs.

It is certified by Ministry of Health & Qualify of Life , Mauritius accredited and serves both American and international customers.

Regency Pharma International dispensing center has been issued Free Port certificate by the Economic Development Board of Mauritius.

Commenting on the development, Pharmacy Manager Ms.Smita Khoodiram commented "We are delighted to be part of pharmacychecker.com pharmacy verification program. Our dispensing center has been developed as per latest international guidelines on the Good Distribution Practices (GDP). All orders are dispensed under the supervision of a registered pharmacist and shipped using the most agile network of shipping modes."

Regency Pharma has now commenced its operation and has started fulfilling the orders for patients around the world.



