Shining Star Shannon K Releases New Single “Always” Out Now

Newest Single Shows Artists Soulful Take On Heartbreak

LOS ANGELES, CA, US, April 26, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- 17-year-old Shannon K is stepping into the spotlight with her new single “Always”. Currently residing in West Hollywood, CA, Shannon was born in India and went to school in London. With a diverse background, her newest single “Always” puts her unique take on Pop on display.“Always” was written by Shannon K after watching one of her friends go through a terrible heartbreak. With soulful melodies and a beat that lures you in, the single coveys the artists’ maturity and artistic vision.Shannon has collaborated with music great Kyle Townsend as a producer on this single, who has worked with stars such as Lady Gaga and Jessie J. In the past she has also worked with another musical heavy hitter Jason “Poo Bear” Boyd. The 4x Grammy awards winner record producer and songwriter has been behind mega-hits such as “Where Are U Now” and “Despacito”.“Be honest with your work, listen to your heart. You were made to shine” says Shannon K, when asked about her work.About Shannon KShannon K is a West Hollywood, CA based artist who is originally from India. Her upbringing as the daughter of Bollywood legend Kumar Sanu instilled a love of music in her and ensured her ears were always filled with beautiful music. At the young age of 17, Shannon has built a noteworthy social media presence with an incredible 2.9 million followers. Since performing onstage at the age of 4, she has continuously grown immensely in her creative endeavors, even performing at the Bollywood Music Awards in Atlantic City. At the age of 12, Shannon released her first single, allowing her life experiences to shape her songwriting ever since. She began launching a successful music career in the US in 2018 with the release of her single ” A Long Time” written and produced by Justing Bieber’s top collaborator, Jason “Poo Bear” Boyd. Follow Shannon K on her Instagram for updates and news. You can also hear her new music on Spotify and Itunes



