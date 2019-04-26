Starting Peace with Peace Education - Peace Education Conference Held in Romania

All participants proclaim peace as one. Chairman Lee distinguishes Mr. Diea Dogdan as 'peace educator' Chairman Lee appoints eight HWPL peace educators

700 people gathered in Bucharest, Romania to achieve peace through peace education. Educators, politicians, women, youth, activists, and journalists attended.

In early April, about 700 people gathered at Pentagon Events in Bucharest, Romania to discuss practical approaches for achieving international peace through peace education.

‘The role of teachers for peace education’ was the title for the 2019 Peace Education Conference that was sponsored by International Peace Youth Group (IPYG). The event included presentations on the progress of the current peace curriculum customized for European nations. An emphasis was conveyed on the direction of developing a culture of peace backed by an international law for peace.

Planting the value of peace in students through Peace Education

“This is a very complex subject. But just like all journeys start with a first step, raising the awareness of peace should first be done from the most basic level. Through this education, children understand that they have the power to do good acts on their level. They can actually change their lives and the lives of their family in the future. I try to make them see the importance of the value of respect, helping others, and tolerance that create better students as righteous adults,” said Mr. Dumitru Marius-Gabriel, one of the Peace Education teachers at 1 Mai Technical High-school of Ploiesti.

One of the distinguishing aspects of this education was the collaboration between a local organization—Master Peace—and an international NGO—Heavenly Culture, World Peace, Restoration of Light (HWPL)— to implement the curriculum. Master Peace, which focuses on actively engaging people around the world in peace-building actions and is currently active in more than 40 countries, provided teachers via their local Romanian youth group. HWPL, a UN ECOSOC organization committed to bringing world peace and cessation of war across the globe, provided the curriculum and materials for peace education.

“Working with HWPL for this project brought me much joy and fulfillment because I could blend my normal lessons with the message of peace. I realized how important it is for us, teachers, to become a role model of our students. I’d like to add this peace education exists to create a peaceful world for future generation to cease all wars. Furthermore, this education should spread not only to our students but to students everywhere. They are the future of our peace,” he added.

According to an HWPL Official, the peace education curriculum is designed to leave peace as a legacy to future generations by raising the awareness of the importance of realizing peace and fostering a culture of peace. As part of these ongoing peace initiatives, more than 200 educational institutions in 21 countries including Romania, Republic of South Africa, India, Israel, Kosovo, the Philippines were designated as HWPL Peace Academies to train educators and students of the value of peace beyond boundaries, races, and religions.

Chairman Man Hee Lee of HWPL said, “As you can see in the name of our organization, ‘Heavenly Culture’ refers to the highest culture from heaven above worldly cultures that can realize peace by harmonizing all the people in the world. Even if you are born in a family or in a country with great wealth, you may feel inferior when there’s no peace in your family or your country. The first step is important.So the peace education should start from the family, and then to the schools and society. Everything you see, hear, feel, and learn should be engaged with peace education. We can call it practical peace education. And it starts with the mindset that we can achieve peace. HWPL aims to create a world like this. That’s the reason why we designed peace materials and textbooks under several themes of advice so that we can send materials to every educational institute to help encourage peace education.”

Since last year, Romanian schools and organizations including Comuna Sotrile College, 1 Mai Technical High-school of Ploiesti, and Master Peace have signed Memorandums of Understanding with HWPL to elevate their participation in peace education activities that are customized for the European audience.

Peace Education supported by a legally binding international framework for peace

Mr. Dragomir Marian, President of Master Peace, said, “My belief, that made me work with HWPL with its peace education curriculum, is that education in personality, skill, value, and attitude is important for social, economic, and political development in any country. This role is well articulated in the ‘Sustainable Development Goals’ No. 4, containing a quality education for all to promote lifelong learning. This is also shared by article 10 in the Declaration of Peace and Cessation of War (DPCW), “Spreading a culture of peace”, which mentions that education is important to promote respect and mutual understanding among different religions, ideologies, and ethnic groups.”

The DPCW consists of 10 articles and 38 clauses that address principles of conflict resolution and international cooperation for peacebuilding; such as respect of the international law, peaceful dispute settlement, and spreading a culture of peace.

“Articles 1 to 5 of the DPCW deal with preventing conflicts, articles 6 and 7 are about resolving conflicts, and articles 8 to 10 present the measures for the sustainable peaceful global society. This declaration is different from existing clauses of international law because it offers a comprehensive solution and compassing principles for conflict resolution according to the international order,” said Mr. Young Min Chung, Director of the IPYG.

HWPL is currently in the process of submitting the DPCW to the United Nations. Ratification would make the declaration legally binding. In support, citizens around the world are participating in a “Peace Letter Campaign” to their leaders.



