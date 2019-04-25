Angel Capital Association Names FemTech Leader Joylux Most Innovative Company of 2019

Intimate Wellness Device by Joylux

Joylux chosen as the award winner of the prestigious Luis Villalobos Award, honoring ingenuity and innovation among start up companies

SEATTLE, WA, USA, April 25, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- April 25, 2019. Joylux, a leading FemTech company using high-tech solutions to improve women’s intimate health, has been named the most innovative company by Angel Capital Association (ACA) members, a membership of 14,000+ accredited angel investors. ACA members nominated 50 companies and Joylux was chosen as this year’s Luis Villalobos Award winner. Joylux is the first female-founded FemTech company to receive such honors by the ACA.Joylux is tackling the taboo topic of women’s intimate health through its portfolio of patented, home-use solutions using innovative light and thermal energy under the vSculpt and vFit brands. 51% of the world’s population are women, yet women’s health has been neglected for decades. Historically, men have been the primary drivers behind emerging science and technology and vaginal health is a problem where men rarely focus and which the women in their lives rarely discuss. More than half of menopausal women suffer from stress incontinence, vaginal dryness, and sexual function concerns but have few solutions available to them.It took a woman with a creative mind and personal experience with childbirth to understand what an enormous and underserved market opportunity improving vaginal health creates. Joylux has successfully aligned themselves with investors who not only see the enormous growth potential in women’s intimate health, but also want to provide life-changing solutions for women globally. “The vision of inventors can’t become reality without angel investors willing to take risks and bravely explore new markets and ideas. When a founder and daring angels come together, magic happens. We are proud to be a part of this” says Dan Rosen, a member of the Seattle chapter of the Alliance of Angels and the nominator. Among the angel groups supporting Joylux are Alliance of Angels, BELLE Capital, Golden Seeds, Houston Angel Network, Keiretsu Capital, Portfolia Seavest, Sofia Fund, and other angels.“We are beyond proud to be chosen and humbly accept this honor. We will continue on our mission to enhance the quality of life for women around the world through improved intimate health. We are very thankful to have the support of amazing investors and industry leaders, including our doctors who educate women every day on the importance of these topics” says Colette Courtion, CEO & Founder.About Joylux, Inc.Joylux, Inc. is a global women’s health company offering high-tech, life-changing solutions for postpartum and menopausal women under the brands Joylux(R), vSculpt(R) and vFit(TM). Learn more at www.joylux.com . Follow us at www.facebook.com/joylux . For press inquiries, contact Heather Dazell at 206-219-6444 or heather@joyluxinc.com.



