Stonegate Capital Advisors' CEO, Jameson Van Houten, is Named a 2019 Industry Leaders of Arizona Finalist

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AZ Business Magazine has awarded Stonegate Capital Advisors' CEO, Jameson Van Houten, the honor of being a 2019 Industry Leaders of Arizona finalist!

Jameson Van Houten is an established industry leader and has been awarded many distinctions over the years, including recognition as one of Barron’s America’s Elite Financial Planners, featured in The Wall Street Journal, named an “Emerging Leader” in the industry of Wealth Management by AZ Business Magazine, and honored as a Barrett Distinguished Alumni by Barrett Honors College of Arizona State University.

Stonegate Capital Advisors is a leader in providing wealth management services, providing quality services to families, businesses, and institutions with a level of professionalism and personal attention that has led the industry for the last several decades. Stonegate has been recognized in various publications nationally such as RIA Channel Magazine's “Top 100 Emerging Wealth Managers in the U.S.” and the Wall Street Journal, as well as regionally from the Phoenix Business Journal and Ranking Arizona.

Each year, AZ Business Magazine is proud to present the Industry Leaders of Arizona (ILoA) Awards, which recognizes the contributions and impact of Arizona-based companies on both the economy of Arizona and in the communities they serve.

Winners will be recognized at the awards dinner that will be held Thursday, May 2nd at the JW Marriott Camelback Inn.



