Trenton Thunder names Vantage Unified as their Official Communications Partner

Trenton Thunder announces Vantage Unified Communications as their Official Communications Partner

TRENTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Trenton Thunder (AA Affiliate of The New York Yankees) today announced Vantage Unified Communications as the team’s official business communications partner. The business-to-business partnership will integrate Vantage Unified’s technology into the Trenton Thunders’ front office, administration, ticket sales and game day management, in combination with a marketing collaboration between the Thunder and Vantage Unified, a leading provider of Unified Cloud Communications, Collaboration, and Contact Center Solutions. As the official business communications partner, Vantage Unified will provide its industry-leading cloud communications service to the Trenton Thunder and ARM & HAMMER Park organizations.“The Vantage team took the time to listen to our goals and presented a plan to satisfy those goals. It’s great team work. Vantage Unified’s leadership in the cloud communications, sales desk, contact center space and their understanding of our needs makes them a perfect partner for us as we strive to be one of the league’s most innovative teams” said Jeff Hurley, General Manager and Chief Operating Officer for the Trenton Thunder. “This partnership will provide our fans and staff with a best-in-class communications experience.”“We’re excited to partner with the Trenton Thunder to enhance their overall communications experience and help increase ticket sales,” said Doug Fagan, President, Vantage Unified. “The partnership will give the Thunder access to our MAXcore 2.0 cloud communications platform that integrates voice, video, and team messaging, to enhance fan engagement, increase ticket sales and improve productivity across the organization. I wish we could help on the field, but we have no one who can hit a slider”.ABOUT THE TRENTON THUNDERCome out to a Trenton Thunder game and you'll experience Minor League Baseball at its best! Founded in 1994 and as the Class AA Affiliate of the New York Yankees, the Thunder offer the highest level of baseball in the state of New Jersey and have been recognized as the "Nation's Best Franchise" for providing an outstanding and unique fan experience while conducting unprecedented community outreach. Record breaking attendance numbers are evidence of why the Thunder top the list of family fun activities. Affordable prices along with the clean, safe and family-friendly atmosphere at ARM & HAMMER Park keeps fans coming back time and time again.For more information, visit trentonthunder.com.ABOUT VANTAGE UNIFIED COMMUNICATIONSVantage Unified Communications provides a Cloud Communications Service for organizations that enables them to #CommunicateMore with the people who drive the growth and success of their business - customers, prospects, co-workers, partners and vendors, all while delivering on the promise to #ExpectMore from a Telephony Partner. Vantage Unified Communications is headquartered in New Hope, Pennsylvania.Learn more by visiting vantageunified.com©Vantage Unified Communications and Vantage Unified Communications logo are trademarks of Vantage Unified Communications USA, LLCMedia ContactsVantage Unified CommunicationsBrian Gebert – VP of Sales and Channelsbgebert@vantage.com(267) 756-1013Trenton ThunderJon Mozes – Director of Broadcasting and Media Relationsjmozes@trentonthunder.com(609) 394-3300 ext 109



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.