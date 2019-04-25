Team NuVision Supported the American Red Cross Blood Drive Event in Rosemead High School

Team NuVision supported the American Red Cross Blood Drive event held in Rosemead High School

ROSEMEAD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Team NuVision, a part of Rudy Lira Kusuma Selling Team, a topnotch real estate company in California, announces its support to the American Red Cross Blood Drive last Thursday, April 18, 2019. The said event was held in Rosemead High School in the city of Rosemead, California. The purpose of the event is to support the lives of many who are need of blood donation.

Team NuVision - Rudy Lira Kusuma Selling Team had realized that every day there is a need for blood. The real estate company knew that every two seconds in the US, someone needs for blood. All the blood donated during the event is intended for cancer patients, premature babies, accident victims, and more.

Blood supply is essential for surgeries, chronic illnesses, cancer treatment, and traumatic injuries. This is why Team NuVision - Rudy Lira Kusuma Selling Team never has a second thought to join the blood drive event. The team believes that whether a patient will receive whole blood, red cells, platelets or plasma, a lifesaving care always starts with one person who makes a generous donation. Every pint of blood donated during the event can make a considerable difference where each pint can help three patients in the local hospitals.

Over the years, Team NuVision - Rudy Lira Kusuma Selling Team has been displaying its exceptional team system, smart marketing strategy, and technology in the real estate industry. But, they do not want to be called a real estate company alone, they aim to be a real estate company that gives back to the community as reflected its core value which is the second-mile service.

Team NuVision - Rudy Lira Kusuma Selling Team wants to be the ideal place to work for each team member, the best place to buy and sell best quality estate dedicated for its clients, and the best stewards for the shareholders while giving its best to the community. The real estate company uses its commitment by always going the extra mile, result-driven attitude, inspiring and empowering others, embracing continual growth, the value of relationships by expressing gratitude to achieve its visions.

About Team NuVision - Rudy Lira Kusuma Selling Team:

Team NuVision - Rudy Lira Kusuma Selling Team is a trusted, reputable, and award-winning real estate company in California for several years. Its passion and expertise are not only dedicated to the real estate industry but also the entire community.

Individuals who are planning to make a move in the next 3-6 months or want to give referrals of those who are planning to make a move, call Rudy Lira Kusuma at 626-789-0159 or send an email at rudy@teamnuvision.net.





