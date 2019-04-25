Importance of Stress Management for Quality of Life, new article by Dr. Kamal Pourmoghadam

Website of Dr Kamal Pourmoghadam, Orlando, Florida Dr Kamal Pourmoghadam, surgeon in Orlando Florida Dr Kamal K Pourmoghadam, Florida Dr Kamal Pourmoghadam, surgeon in Orlando Florida Dr Kamal Pourmoghadam, surgeon in Orlando Florida

Everyone deals with stress from time to time. Physician Kamal Pourmoghadam discusses the importance of effective stress management for the quality of your life.

Stress management can help one deal with the trials and tribulations of life and lower your chances of developing health problems” — Dr. Kamal Pourmoghadam, Orlando, Florida

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stress can affect people at any stage of their lives. Adults often suffer from stress because of issues stemming from their family and workplace. Academic and social pressures are often the cause for teens, such as difficulty studying and scoring good grades. They could also have difficulty acclimating to their school’s environment and making friends. Stress can also be caused by difficult relationships, bullying, unemployment, the loss of a loved one, among many other causes. Kamal Pourmoghadam , MD, shares his thoughts in a new article, which is available on his blog at https://drpourmoghadam.home.blog/ Stress can have detrimental effect on your health in many ways. Frequent headaches, difficulty sleeping and concentrating, fatigue, unusual mood swings, and an upset stomach can all be caused by stress. The effects of long-term stress include high blood pressure, heart attack, abnormal changes in weight, depression, skin problems, and fertility problems.Stress management can help one deal with the trials and tribulations of life and lower your chances of developing health problems. Some useful stress management tips that can help you deal with stress are as follows.Stop Over-analyzingDon’t let problems with office workload or difficult relationship affect your health. You should learn to accept some things as they are and understand the fact that excessive worrying and letting an issue overtake your mind won’t make things better. Focus on stop thinking and taking action.Talking to people at the workplace about the problems may be a good idea. If you’re in a difficult relationship, talk to your partner and try to solve your problems by putting your differences aside. Taking action will likely lead to a more productive outcome and save you from over-thinking and getting stressed unnecessarily.“So What?”Sometimes it can help to imagine the worst that can happen. Ask yourself the “so what?” question. Thinking through the worst case scenario can help you maintain an optimistic attitude and accept life’s problems. You’ll understand the fact that there are certain events in life that you do not have power over. You cannot control those things or prevent them from happening.Anger ControlBeing upset and feeling furious over small issues in life can cause you to suffer from unnecessary stress. Remaining calm and solving problems logically instead of getting aggressive can reduce the stress you feel in your life.Also, not every worry or thought need to be verbalized. Sometimes letting go of things and suppressing the urge to voice every thought can be helpful. Arguing needlessly will do nothing else except further complicate things and cause stress.Exercise, Yoga, and MeditationUtilizing tools such as meditation and yoga can help you gain control over your feelings and lower your chances of developing stress. Yoga helps to connect your mind and body. It can help calm you and help you in dealing with stressful situations. Also, daily exercise can help you fight stress by releasing endorphins that soothe your brain and lower stress.Also important is getting proper sleep, eating a balanced diet, moderating your intake of alcohol, and managing your time efficiently. If you still find stress to be overwhelming, consult a medical doctor to help you manage stress and live a better life. Don’t ignore stress thinking that it will go away on its own. Following the above-mentioned stress management tips or seeking professional will help you manage stress and lead a healthy life.About Dr. Kamal K. Pourmoghadam Kamal Pourmoghadam, MD, is a pediatric cardiac surgeon at The Heart Center at Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children. He is board certified in general surgery, cardiothoracic surgery and congenital cardiac surgery. Dr. Pourmoghadam earned his bachelor’s degree from University of California, Berkeley, and his medical degree from Albany Medical College in New York. He trained for adult cardiac surgery at the University of Miami, Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami, and for congenital cardiac surgery at the University of Washington, Seattle Children’s Hospital in Seattle.Dr. Pourmoghadam is a professor of surgery at the University of Central Florida College of Medicine, practicing congenital cardiac surgery for over twenty years and has been active in clinical research. 