Girl Scouts Enjoy Tea Time at the Clearwater Community Volunteers Center

The Girl Scouts Troop 2837 learned several tips & tricks from Peggy Patrick, Manners Educator, at their end of the year tea party.

CLEAARWATER, FLORIDA, US, April 25, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On April 20th, the Clearwater Community Volunteers (CCV) Center hosted an etiquette workshop and afternoon tea for Girl Scout Troop 2837 of West Central Florida. The Tea Party was organized to help the troop celebrate the end of the Scouting year. The CCV Center provided its facilities and a variety of delicate pastries, finger sandwiches and an assortment of teas at no cost to the troop.

But the party was also an opportunity to learn. Peggy Patrick, manners educator, provided tips on formal and business etiquette to the young girls. The lesson gave the Girl Scouts the basics of forming and maintaining relationships and how to rise to leadership roles in alignment with the goals of the Girl Scouts Program.

Following the lesson by Ms. Patrick, the girls demonstrated their new found etiquette skills by practicing with each other as they drank tea and mingled with other troop members.

“Being able to get along with others is a fundamental part of life,” said Clemence Chevrot, Director of the CCV Center. “One aspect of that is knowing and using manners when communicating with those around us. Humanitarian L. Ron Hubbard wrote in The Way to Happiness, ‘The original procedure developed by man to oil the machinery of human relationships was ‘good manners’… Those with ‘bad manners’ are rejected.’”

The Girl Scouts program seeks to instill competence in outdoorsman-ship, STEM education, general life skills and entrepreneurship through a variety of activities including the sales of cookies, a hallmark of the Girl Scouts.

Nonprofit organizations, like the Girl Scouts, use the CCV center’s services to aid in the growth of their group, either through events such as fundraisers and routine group meetings or by working externally with its staff on community-oriented projects.

To find out more information about the Clearwater Community Volunteers Center or to reserve the Center for your nonprofit’s activities please call Michael Soltero at (727) 316-5309 or email ccvcenter@ccvfl.org.

About the Clearwater Community Volunteers:

Clearwater Community Volunteers (CCV) is a non-profit, charitable organization made up entirely of volunteers and was founded by parishioners of the Church of Scientology in Clearwater. CCV produces the “Ginormous Easter Egg Hunt” in Coachman Park in Clearwater every spring, Fashions with Flair fundraiser fashion show and Winter Wonderland. CCV gets their inspiration from Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard’s article, “Love and Help Children” in his book The Way to Happiness. CCV has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars over the past 25 years for charities such as Nourish to Flourish, Shriners Hospitals for Children Tampa, Boys and Girls Club of the Suncoast, Homeless Empowerment Program, the Make-A-Wish Foundation, the Police Athletic League and The Children's Home Network.



