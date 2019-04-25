Dentist in the Lehigh Valley Offering Dental Implants, Dental Crowns, and More

Center Valley dentists at Castle Dental providing dental implants

Castle Dental provides solutions for missing or damaged teeth.

CENTER VALLEY, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Solutions for missing or damaged teeth are available from Center Valley dentists at Castle Dental. Castle Dental offers dental implants, dental crowns, gum augmentation, and cosmetic dentistry to patients in and around the Lehigh Valley.

Dental implants are one of the most popular missing tooth solutions offered by dentists. Dental implants are used to replace a missing tooth by gradually attaching to the jaw bone. While not every patient may be a candidate for dental implants, Castle Dental has helped hundreds of patients find their new smile with implants.

In addition to dental implants in Center Valley, Castle Dental also offers dental crowns via CEREC technology. CEREC uses 3D imaging to manufacture a custom crown in less than a day.

“Patients have a new smile in a single visit,” says Dr. Matthew Lang. “The crowns are durable and color-matched so that it’s nearly impossible to tell the difference between the crown and a natural tooth.”

Gum augmentation is also available. This non-invasive procedure helps to prevent the deterioration or disease of a patient’s gum tissue.

To learn more about missing tooth solutions offered by Castle Dental in Center Valley, request an appointment by visiting http://castledentalcare.com/appointment-request/. New patients are currently being accepted.



About Castle Dental: Castle Dental is a leading provider of cosmetic dentistry and dental implants in Center Valley, PA. Doctors Matthew Lang and Lucas Mantilla offer patients high-quality, experienced, and comfortable care. Sedation dentistry, dental crowns, and general dentistry are also available. To learn more visit https://www.castledentalcare.com.



