Encore Renewable Energy takes historic silk mill solar in Keene NH helping city meet its goal of 100% renewables by 2030

140kWp roof-mounted solar array on historic building in downtown Keene NH

KEENE, NH, USA, April 25, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Encore Renewable Energy announced today that the historic Silk Mill property on Emerald Street in downtown Keene, N.H. has begun generating electricity from a new solar rooftop system.

The mill produced decorative silk yarns from textile factory waste in the early 20th century, and today is a mixed-use commercial space for light manufacturing, office, storage, and retail tenants. Tousley Property Management, owner of the building and the new solar project, will cut its energy costs and lock in long-term savings on electricity through the system. Also, over the next 25 years, it will offset 2,375 metric tons of carbon dioxide, equal to the emissions from 5.8 million auto miles, and help the city of Keene meet its commitment to utilize 100% renewable electricity by 2030.

Encore has installed over 60 solar projects in Vermont. This is the Company’s first commercial-scale project in New Hampshire. The 140-kilowattpeak (kWp) roof-mounted solar array was made possible in part by a Commercial & Industrial (C&I) Solar Incentive Program Grant designed to increase the deployment of non-residential “net-metering” projects in New Hampshire that put clean energy onto the grid. Encore secured the grant to increase the appeal of the investment to Tousley.

“We reached out to Encore Renewable Energy to design, develop and construct a solar project that we were interested in pursuing in Keene, due to their significant experience in the New England commercial-scale solar market,” said Toby Tousley, of Tousley Property Management, LLC. “The Encore team delivered this important project for our company, which will allow us to minimize our annual electricity expenses while supporting statewide renewable energy initiatives.”

Encore coordinated and managed all aspects of the project including navigation of complex roof issues, project design, financing services, permitting, interconnection, and construction.

“We are committed to serve as a leader in the burgeoning solar market in New Hampshire, and to assist the key stakeholders in the state in developing a framework, similar to that in our home state of Vermont, that will support a robust market over time,” said Chad Farrell, CEO of Encore, which is based in Burlington, Vt. “Working with Tousley Property Management on our first project outside of Vermont was a terrific opportunity for Encore, as it allowed us to leverage our clean energy experience in a way that helped them make meaningful progress toward their strong sustainability objectives. It is always exciting for us to work with environmental stewards such as Tousley.”

About Encore Renewable Energy

Encore Renewable Energy is a Burlington, Vermont-based leading integrated clean energy services company with a proven track record of reclaiming undervalued real estate for community-scale solar PV systems. Founded in 2007 as Encore Redevelopment, Encore specializes in the design, development, financing, permitting, and construction of renewable energy projects on landfills, brownfields, rooftops and parking lots. For more information about Encore, please visit www.encorerenewableenergy.com.



