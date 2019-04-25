Discover the lethal capabilities of the JAGUAR, ABRAMS, ALTAY & M60T platforms

Future Armoured Vehicles Weapon Systems conference 2019

SMi reports: Experts will be presenting on the platforms and their lethal capabilities at the Future Armoured Vehicles Weapon Systems Conference in London

LONDON, LONDON BRIDGE, UNITED KINGDOM, April 25, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- SMi's Future Armoured Vehicles Weapon Systems conference will take place on the 5th and 6th June 2019 in London, UK. At the conference, experts from the most forward-thinking nations will provide detailed analysis and an overview of cutting-edge weapon and large calibre ammunition systems, and how they are revolutionising mounted close combat lethality.With only 6 weeks remaining, it is advised to register soon to guarantee a place. Click here to register!The featured platforms and their lethal capabilities discussed this year includes the JAGUAR, ABRAMS, ALTAY and M60T:The JAGUAR will be presented by Captain Nicolas Sallien, Technical Manager Jaguar, DGA and Mr Florian Wiss, Fire Support Manager of JAGUAR Vehicle, DGA. The presentation will be on ‘A Technical Assessment of JAGUAR Integrated Weapon Systems Capabilities’, with a focus on:• CTAS cannon and ammunition handling system, reducing signature and increasing firepower• Greater fire control and target acquisition for effectiveness across urban and open environments• Integrating missile launch capabilities for greater range and anti-tank capabilities• Ensuring effective armour across weapon systems for enhanced survivabilityThe ABRAMS will be presented by Lieutenant Colonel Ken Bernier, Product Manager for Abrams Main Battle Tank, US Army. The presentation will be on ‘Maintaining Strike Superiority for the Abrams Main Battle Tank Through Effective Modernisation’, with a focus on:• Ensuring lethality overmatch for the Abrams: outgunning and outranging near peer adversaries through modernisation• Increasing probability of first time hit and reducing time to kill: Laser range finders and increasing accuracy• Developments in technology to increase the impact of the 120mm rounds and advanced multi-purpose rounds• Further upgrades for the Abrams: Increasing firepower and battlefield superiority in the futureThe ALTAY will be presented by Undersecretariat for Defence Industry (SSB) (speaker details to follow). The presentation will be on ‘Novel Approaches to the Requirements of the Combat Zone “ALTAY Main Battle Tank Program’, with a focus on:• ALTAY Main Battle Tank with distinguished firepower capability• ALTAY T1 & T2 concept. Improvements on ALTAY T2 tank in addition to T1• An aspect on asymmetric operational demands of the tankers for ALTAY MBT• ALTAY abilities on the theatre with integrated high-tech weapon systems• Modularity of the Remote Weapon System on turret• Hunter-Killer usage integrated with the AKKOR - APS and Soft- Kill ability• Integrated firepower ability with Situational Awareness system of the tank• Unmanned Turret of ALTAY called T3 versionThe M60T will also be presented by Undersecretariat for Defence Industry (SSB) (speaker details to follow). The presentation will be on ‘Modernization of the M60T main battle tank within the FIRAT Project’, with a focus on:• An overview of where development is needed to meet the asymmetric operational demands of the tanks that were joined the Operations• Combat proven capabilities of the FIRAT-M60TM (Turkish Modernization) Upgrade Package which enhances survivability and lethality aspects of the platform• Providing the M60TM the ability to fire smart tank ammunition• Integration of SARP Remote Weapon Station System to improve lethality in urbanized terrain• Future development Priorities: Exploring new digital fire control systems to maximize firepower of Light & Medium & Heavy TanksThe event brochure with the full agenda and speaker line-up is available to download online Latest registrations: BAE Systems, DE&S - UK MoD, Lockheed Martin, Ultra Electronics, InnaLabs, Curtiss-Wright, Nexter Systems, Swedish Defence Materiel Administration, Swedish Land Warfare Centre, UAE GHQ, Eurolinks- SIPR Defense, MBDA and more.Past attendees include: Australian High Commission, BAE Systems, Brazilian Armed Forces, British Army, Canadian Armed Forces, CMI Defence, CTA International, Curtiss-Wright, Corporation, Danish Army Combat and Fire Support Centre, DE&S - UK MoD, Department for International Trade, UK, French DGA, DST Defence Service Tracks GmbH, Dynamit Nobel Defence GmbH, Embassy of Ukraine, UK, Eurolinks- SIPR Defense, Finnish Army, FN Herstal S.A., FNSS Savunma Sistemleri A.S., German Army, PEO Ground Combat Systems, US Army, Hirtenberger Defence International Ltd, HM forces, Indonesian Embassy, UK, InnaLabs, Israeli MoD, Junghans Microtec GmbH, KME, Kongsberg, L3, Leonardo, Lockheed Martin, Meggitt, Microflown Avisa, MOOG GmbH, Nammoá, Nexter Group, NSPA, OCCAR, Orbital ATK, Ordnance Test Solutions Ltd, Otokar Automotive and Defense Industry, OTS Ltd, Patria Land Systems Oy, Pearson Engineering, Soucy Group, Spanish MoD, Swedish Defence Research Agency - FOI, Thales, The Armoured Trials and Development Unit - UK MoD, Turkish MOD, UAE GHQ, UK Armed Forces, UKTI DSO Export Support Team , Ultra Electronics, US Army, US Marine Corps, Vetronics Research Centre, Wittenstein Motion Control GmbH and more.Proudly sponsored by CMI Defence, Leonardo, Nexter Systems, UVisionFuture Armoured Vehicles Weapon Systems5th-6th June 2019Copthorne Tara Hotel, London, UKFor details on tailored sponsorship and branding packages, please contact Justin Predescu on: +44 (0) 20 7827 6130 or email: jpredescu@smi-online.co.ukFor media enquiries, please contact Natasha Boumediene on email: nboumediene@smi-online.co.ukAbout SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.