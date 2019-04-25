Defence Aviation Safety Experts to Convene in London Next Week

Defence Aviation Safety 2019

SMi Group Reports: The Defence Aviation Safety Conference will take place in London on the 29th and 30th April 2019.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 25, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- With less than one week to go, this is the last chance to secure attendance for the highly anticipated, Defence Aviation Safety Conference taking place in London on the 29th and 30th April 2019.Featuring an in-depth focus on mutual recognition of air platforms and systems covering the spectrum of Fast Jet, Fixed Wing, Rotary, and UAS. The agenda boats 24 speakers from safety regulators, operators and leading industry safety providers, including 5 essential briefings from the UK MoD, showcasing the very latest strategies and technologies being used to enhance aviation safety. Supported by The Defence Safety Authority (DSA), UK MoD , this event will host the most senior leaders and safety practitioners from around the world.Key topics will include:• Designing and maintaining safe air systems including the role of certification in each• Ensuring and assuring safe operation of air systems• Weapons safety and integration• Safe integration and certification of systems-of-systems• How military and industry can work together to apply standards more effectively to reduce the cost and length of the certification process• Mutual recognition and the shared use of available evidence• Certification requirements at different stages of a system’s lifecycleAs the only event specifically dedicated to Defence Aviation Safety, this is a must attend event for Air Force, Army and Navy Aviators, as well as government and industry experts.With limited seats remaining, conference organisers SMi Group urge prospective attendees to register at their earliest convenience to avoid disappointment.Bookings can be made online at: http://www.defenceaviationsafety.com/ein With only one week to go, there are limited sponsorship and speaking opportunities available. For more details on the conference, contact: Sadia Malick on: +44 (0) 207 827 6748 or email: smalick@smi-online.co.ukDefence Aviation Safety Conference29 - 30 April 2019Copthorne Tara Hotel, London, UKLead Sponsor: BAE SystemsGold Sponsor: Babcock International, tlmNEXUSSponsors: Rolls-Royce, TUDOR TECHAbout SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



