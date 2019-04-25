Superfoods Market in Global Imports, Exports, Production and Consumption Trends Industry Overview Report
Description
Global Superfoods Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period. Growing health consciousness among the consumers and rising number of new product launches are some of the factors driving the market growth. However, many recalls of multiple superfood products and high-priced are hindering the market.
Superfood is an umbrella term used to refer various types of food which have high nutritional benefits. Urbanization has radically changed lifestyles and diets of a huge majority of the population in urban areas. Superfoods accommodate the need of health-conscious consumers regarding wellness and prevention of diseases.
By product, Edible Seaweed has witnessed significant growth during the forecast period. It helps in boosting weight loss and deterring cellulite build-up. Their naturally high concentration of iodine helps to stimulate the thyroid gland, which is responsible for maintaining a healthy metabolism. Based on geography, North American has the largest market share during the forecast period due to it has a high population of obese individuals and diabetics who are looking for healthy food items to support in managing their condition or reducing weight.
Some of the key players profiled in the Superfoods Market include Archer Daniels Midland, Del Monte Pacific Group, Nutiva, Supernutrients, OMG Superfoods, The Green Labs LLC, Suncore Foods, Sunfood, Europages and Ocean Spray Cranberries.
Types Covered:
• Grains & Cereals
• Fruits & Vegetables
• Other Types
Products Covered:
• Superseeds and Supergrains
• Edible Seaweed
• Superfruits
• Other Superfoods
Applications Covered:
• Snacks
• Beverages
• Bakery & Confectionery
• Other Applications
Distribution Channels Covered:
• Non-Store Based
• Store-Based
Regions Covered:
• North America
o US
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• South America
• Middle East & Africa
What our report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Table of Content
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.4.1 Data Mining
2.4.2 Data Analysis
2.4.3 Data Validation
2.4.4 Research Approach
2.5 Research Sources
2.5.1 Primary Research Sources
2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources
2.5.3 Assumptions
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Product Analysis
3.7 Application Analysis
3.8 Emerging Markets
...
11 Company Profiling
11.1 Archer Daniels Midland
11.2 Del Monte Pacific Group
11.3 Nutiva
11.4 Supernutrients
11.5 OMG Superfoods
11.6 The Green Labs LLC
11.7 Suncore Foods
11.8 Sunfood
11.9 Europages
11.10 Ocean Spray Cranberries
List of Tables
Table 1 Global Superfoods Market Outlook, By Region (2016-2026) ($MN)
Table 2 Global Superfoods Market Outlook, By Type (2016-2026) ($MN)
Table 3 Global Superfoods Market Outlook, By Grains & Cereals (2016-2026) ($MN)
Table 4 Global Superfoods Market Outlook, By Fruits & Vegetables (2016-2026) ($MN)
Table 5 Global Superfoods Market Outlook, By Other Types (2016-2026) ($MN)
Table 6 Global Superfoods Market Outlook, By Product (2016-2026) ($MN)
