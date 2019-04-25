Sondrel appoints Joe Lopez as CFO as it expands to meet client demand worldwide

Joe Lopez appointed as CFO as Sondrel expands

As demand for Sondrel's IC design services grow, Joe Lopez joins as CFO to steer the expansion across seven global locations

READING,, BERKS, UNITED KINGDOM, April 25, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- April 25th, Reading, UK. Global ASIC & SoC Design Company, Sondrel today announces the appointment of Joe Lopez to its executive team as Chief Financial Officer. Joe Lopez joins Sondrel as it expands in response to growing demand for its end-to-end/IC design services from systems houses and technology companies around the world by increasing headcount in its seven secure design centres. Lopez brings over twenty years’ senior level experience as a finance professional within international, multi-site operating environments. Lopez has an impressive succession of achievements in high growth multi-nationals where he is highly regarded for establishing sustainable value by forming effective business partnerships.

Graham Curren, Sondrel CEO commented, “Joe’s success, like ours, has been built on a partnership approach and a focus on providing value to customers. Joe is a strong addition to Sondrel’s executive team at this time, as we take on an increasing number of high-value, long-duration client engagements and deepen our partnerships in the semiconductor industry.”

Joe has responsibility for a team of finance and IT support professionals across the UK, China, India & Africa as well as supplier and clients on four continents. The IT team ensures the smooth running of Sondrel’s seven ISO27001 compliant IC Design Centres with the high level of security and continuity required for the delivery of semiconductor design services using tools from leading EDA suppliers such as Cadence and Synopsis. Joe Lopez commented, “Having worked in the aviation industry I understand the criticality of never-fail IT systems and the rigour required internally when maintaining conformance to standards such as ISO26262 and I look forward to being part of the company’s continued growth.”



About Sondrel

For over 16 years Sondrel has been known for delivering quality highly complex IC designs to fabless and systems companies worldwide. Our designs have appeared in hundreds of leading-edge products including those of the market leaders in mobile phones, AR/VR systems, network switches, cameras, and many more. Operating from our design centres in the UK, France, Morocco, China and India, we deploy a highly skilled engineering team with state of the art software and hardware resources to bring a unique combination of skills to any project. Our clients engage with us from concept all the way to production silicon, or use individually tailored specialist services, such as verification, DFT and physical design. Visit our website for more information www.sondrel.com

Sondrel - Success through partnership



