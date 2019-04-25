Vitamins, Minerals, and Supplements Testing Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation And Opportunities Forecast To 2026

Vitamins, Minerals, and Supplements Testing -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2026

Global Vitamins, Minerals, and Supplements Testing Market are expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors propelling the market growth are with increasing intentional and unintentional adulteration of food products and demand for testing of vitamins, minerals. However, increased demand for testing of food products hampers the market growth.

Based on Equipment, Fourier-Transform Infrared Spectroscopy (FTIR) Equipment segment is projected to be the growing segment. Fourier-transform infrared spectroscopy (FTIR) is a technique used to obtain an infrared spectrum of absorption or emission of a solid, liquid or gas. An FTIR spectrometer simultaneously collects high-spectral-resolution data over a wide spectral range. This confers a significant advantage over a dispersive spectrometer, which measures intensity over a narrow range of wavelengths at a time. Growth of the agricultural sector is expected to augment product demand over the next seven years.

By geography, the Asia Pacific provides potential growth opportunities in this region. This can be majorly attributed to the growing adoption of western lifestyle by people in countries such as India and China. Increasing consumption of packaged and processed food products in developing countries will also be a driving factor for the robust growth of the Vitamins, Minerals, and Supplements Testing market.

Some of the key players in Vitamins, Minerals, and Supplements Testing market include Adisseo, ADM, Avomeen Analytical Services, BASF, Bruker Corporation, Btsa Biotecnologías Aplicadas S.L, Farbest-Tallman Foods Corporation, Glanbia PLC, Great Plains Analytical Laboratory, Intertek Group, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Lonza Group, Premier Analytical Services, Rabar Pty Ltd, Showa Denko K.K., Sternvitamin GmbH & Co. Kg, The Wright Group, Vitablend Nederland B.V., Watson Inc and Zagro.

Equipments Covered:

• Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) Test

• Fourier-Transform Infrared Spectroscopy (FTIR) Equipment

• High Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) Equipment

• Mass Spectrometer

• Polarimeter

• Refractometer

• Titrator

• UV Spectrophotometer

• Other Equipments

Types Covered:

• Antibodies

• Chemicals and Reagents

• Glass Wares

• Reference Standards

• Other Types

Customer Types Covered:

• Manufacturers

• Third Party Testers

Regions Covered:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• South America

• Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

- Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.

- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions

....

