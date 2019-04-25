Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Feed Packaging Market Study 2015-2026, by Segment, key Company LC Packaging, EL Dorado, Packaging Inc, NPP Group Limited

Feed Packaging -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, April 25, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Feed Packaging Industry

Description

Global Feed Packaging Market is accounted for $13.24 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $22.75 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors propelling the market growth are raising competition: product differentiation through packaging products, innovations in pet food packaging products, the growth of the parent industry and increase in pet population and pet care expenditure. Furthermore, reduction of farmers land and the adoption of genetically modified crops create demand for synthetic organics in the market. However, the need for greater technological understanding than required for other packaging forms hamper the market growth.

Based on material, the Plastics segment is projected to be the growing segment mainly due to the most used material in the feed packaging market for both pets and livestock. This is owing to the increasing demand for convenient packaging, online pet food shopping, the rise in consumption of single-serve pet food, growing consumption on compound feed along with wet feed additives. By geography, North America provides potential growth opportunities in this region. The region is considered the most advanced, in terms of pet adoption and packaging technology. The market for feed packaging (for pets) in this region is mainly driven by high pet ownership, premiumization, the proliferation of innovations, and the introduction of a variety of packaging types for pet food.

Some of the key players in Feed Packaging market include LC Packaging, EL Dorado, Packaging Inc, NPP Group Limited, Plasteuropa Group, NYP Corp, ABC Packaging Direct, Shenzhen Longma Industrial Co Limited, Amcor Limited, Mondi Group, Proampac, Sonoco Products Company, Winpack Ltd, MNZ Group, Constantia Flexibles Group and Huhtamaki OYJ.

Feed Types Covered: 
• Pets 
• Livestock

Pets Covered: 
• Birds 
• Cats 
• Dogs 
• Fish 
• Other Pets

Livestocks Covered: 
• Poultry 
• Rumnants 
• Swine 
• Other Livestock

Materials Covered: 
• Pets 
• Livestock

Types Covered: 
• Pets 
• Livestock

Applications Covered: 
• Aquatic Animals Feed 
• Poultry Feed 
• Ruminants Feed 
• Swine Feed 
• Other Applications

Regions Covered: 
• North America 
• Europe 
• Asia Pacific 
• South America 
• Middle East & Africa 

Continued...                       

 

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Consumer Goods, Food & Beverage Industry, Retail, Shipping, Storage & Logistics


wiseguyreports

