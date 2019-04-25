Feed Packaging Market Study 2015-2026, by Segment, key Company LC Packaging, EL Dorado, Packaging Inc, NPP Group Limited

Feed Packaging -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024

Global Feed Packaging Market is accounted for $13.24 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $22.75 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors propelling the market growth are raising competition: product differentiation through packaging products, innovations in pet food packaging products, the growth of the parent industry and increase in pet population and pet care expenditure. Furthermore, reduction of farmers land and the adoption of genetically modified crops create demand for synthetic organics in the market. However, the need for greater technological understanding than required for other packaging forms hamper the market growth.

Based on material, the Plastics segment is projected to be the growing segment mainly due to the most used material in the feed packaging market for both pets and livestock. This is owing to the increasing demand for convenient packaging, online pet food shopping, the rise in consumption of single-serve pet food, growing consumption on compound feed along with wet feed additives. By geography, North America provides potential growth opportunities in this region. The region is considered the most advanced, in terms of pet adoption and packaging technology. The market for feed packaging (for pets) in this region is mainly driven by high pet ownership, premiumization, the proliferation of innovations, and the introduction of a variety of packaging types for pet food.

Some of the key players in Feed Packaging market include LC Packaging, EL Dorado, Packaging Inc, NPP Group Limited, Plasteuropa Group, NYP Corp, ABC Packaging Direct, Shenzhen Longma Industrial Co Limited, Amcor Limited, Mondi Group, Proampac, Sonoco Products Company, Winpack Ltd, MNZ Group, Constantia Flexibles Group and Huhtamaki OYJ.

Feed Types Covered:

• Pets

• Livestock

Pets Covered:

• Birds

• Cats

• Dogs

• Fish

• Other Pets

Livestocks Covered:

• Poultry

• Rumnants

• Swine

• Other Livestock

Materials Covered:

• Pets

• Livestock

Types Covered:

• Pets

• Livestock

Applications Covered:

• Aquatic Animals Feed

• Poultry Feed

• Ruminants Feed

• Swine Feed

• Other Applications

Regions Covered:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• South America

• Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

- Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.

- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions

3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario

....

13 Company Profiling

13.1 LC Packaging

13.2 EL Dorado Packaging Inc

13.3 NPP Group Limited

13.4 Plasteuropa Group

13.5 NYP Corp

13.6 ABC Packaging Direct

13.7 Shenzhen Longma Industrial Co Limited

13.8 Amcor Limited

13.9 Mondi Group

13.10 Proampac

13.11 Sonoco Products Company

13.12 Winpack Ltd

13.13 MNZ Group

13.14 Constantia Flexibles Group

13.15 Huhtamäki OYJ

List of Tables

Table 1 Global Feed Packaging Market Outlook, By Region (2016-2026) (US $MN)

Table 2 Global Feed Packaging Market Outlook, By Feed Type (2016-2026) (US $MN)

Table 3 Global Feed Packaging Market Outlook, By Pets (2016-2026) (US $MN)

Table 4 Global Feed Packaging Market Outlook, By Chilled & frozen (2016-2026) (US $MN)

Table 5 Global Feed Packaging Market Outlook, By Dry (2016-2026) (US $MN)

Continued...

