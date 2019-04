感谢区块链零售初创公司SHOPIN和技术合作伙伴BLOCKWELL, 让轻松打造品牌和零售代币并进行分配变得触手可及。

About

Shopin is a universal shopper profile, built on the blockchain and powered by our proprietary artificial intelligence tools, which delivers shoppers the most personal experience in every site and app, as well as in store, by working with retailers to give shoppers control of their purchased data. When shoppers own the best of their data, we can enable retailers to advertise directly to the shopper, who gets 85% of the ad revenue to spend back in the world of retail through the Shopin and branded tokens. Our mission is to transform the retail web into a decentralized Amazon model through our proprietary artificial intelligence tools and blockchain approach. We’re driven to ensure that timeless brands have the opportunity and tools to remain timeless.

